Chautauqua scholar Doug Mishler will take audiences on a one-hour mission to boldly go where few audiences have gone before — into the mind of “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry.
“This is a pretty new character for me,” Mishler said. “He’s a very popular character. I developed him in Oklahoma, and I think he’ll be a good one. He talks a great deal about who we are as a people, and where we’re going. It’s all very profound.”
When Mishler learned of this year’s theme, “20th Century Visionaries: Catalysts for Change,” his mind immediately went to the father of “Star Trek.” While the franchise may be synonymous with names like Kirk, Spock and McCoy and the adventures of the “The Original Series” in the 1960s, Mishler was less attracted to the space-faring wagon train nature of the weekly adventures and more the profound statements and ideals presented by the franchise in its later incarnation, “The Next Generation.” It was the sequel, created more than 20 years later, that piqued Mishler’s interests.
“I’m not what you would consider a Trekkie,” Mishler said. “I’m not someone wired into the ‘Star Trek’ universe. I certainly don’t go to conventions. But I’ve always loved ‘The NExt Generation.’ It’s something that connected with me, and that was Roddenberry’s vision unaltered, unlike his original series, which was constantly changed by the network.”
Roddenberry’s vision of humanity in the 23rd and 24th centuries is a species that has surpassed its petty squabbles and moved beyond such frustrating inhibitions, like racism and bigotry. Money and the pursuit of wealth and power are no longer the driving forces of human lives. Instead, the human race aspires to the best version of itself. It’s an idealistic vision of the future — admittedly — but one that appeals to Mishler.
“People want to develop, to grow, to find out who they are and why they’re here,” he said. “People are freed from being enslaved — to having limits put on what they can possibly be. That’s his vision of the future. That’s what I want to embrace.”
Mishler, a self-described cultural historian, looked at what Roddenberry created with “Star Trek” — a world where humanity has “fixed” all of its challenges — and saw an opportunity to explore the mind of a man who, despite everything he saw and experienced in life, still had a positive, optimistic outlook.
“His whole life, his ideals are crashing into reality,” Mishler said. “He was a hopeless liberal his entire life. That’s how I phrase it. He flew air missions in World War II. He crashed on an airliner in the desert and had to work with survivors to get out alive. He worked as a police officer and saw the worst of humanity. He struggled as a television writer and producer for years. But he always maintained this ideal that humanity could improve.”
It’s that stubborn willingness to believe in the best of humanity that Mishler said makes a man like Roddenberry and his work so important today — perhaps even more important than when “Star Trek” first aired in the 60s. Before the Federation, before the U.S.S. Enterprise on its five-year mission, humans in the “Star Trek” universe were brought to near extinction with the Eugenics Wars, followed by World War III. It was only when humanity was brought to its knees that it finally understood how to move beyond. Mishler sees parallels to what’s happening today.
“I think Roddenberry would be conflicted about the things we’re seeing today,” he said. “At times, he would say he worries that our leaders won’t allow this better future to happen. Or that entrenched interests can’t be overcome. Too many people want to take the easy way out. They don’t want to work at it. It’s politics. So much of our society is desperate to try to get on with the day. They’re worried about bills. They’re worried about Covid. They’re worried about getting sick and losing their jobs. We certainly have enough wealth to get rid of that. Roddenberry would say he feared we would not make it, but he would think we had a chance.”
Mishler’s performance will touch on many periods in Roddenberry’s life, as he questions the nature of humanity’s place in the world, its future and its ultimate condition. He frames Roddenberry within his work in the “Star Trek” universe, and his lifelong attempts to show the world how much better life could be — if people simply let go of the hatred, of the greed, of the shackles that forever linked them to an existence based solely on the pursuit of enrichment, instead of helping their fellow man. It might sound like an idealistic existence that’s simply not feasible, but Roddenberry believed in it.
“It really is all about, how do we get to this ‘Star Trek’ vision,” Mishler said. “He comes out and talks about how most people only know Gene because of ‘Star Trek,’ but he’s not upset because ‘Star Trek’ ideals are his ideals. From then on, we talk about the reality of life conflicted with the ideals that he has, the culmination of his views and what he wanted to see from humanity in the future. He’s a very interesting individual, and I think audiences will like him.”