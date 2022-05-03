Third and fourth grade students at Almor West Elementary School became amateur rocket scientists on Monday when they launched homemade rockets powered by pressurized water into the cloudy sky.
Ray Kimbrell, the school’s Makerspace teacher, began the rocket building lessons by playing President John F. Kennedy’s famous “Moonshot” speech for his students.
“You know the part where he says ‘we’re going to go to the moon and do the other thing,’ well they thought that was hilarious and they wanted to know what the ‘other thing’ was,” Kimbrell said.
After learning about the origins of the space race, the students were tasked with designing and building their own rockets from plastic bottles. Kimbrell taught the students basic rocket design and aerodynamics to help them design their rockets — but there was one more catch, the students had to help return an astronaut, in the form of an egg, safely back to Earth after launch.
The students had to build capsules for these “egg-stronauts” to ensure they had a safe landing.
“I would say about 60 percent of the egg-stronauts survived,” Kimbrell said.
The key to keeping the eggs intact, according to Kimbrell, was to pack enough cushion in to brace the egg, but not so much that the egg was unable to move.
“Then ones that really packed it in there didn’t survive because then it’s just like hitting concrete,” Kimbrell said.
Jolene File, 11, said that her design partners originally wanted to line their capsule with pool noodles, but she changed their minds.
“I told them to put cotton balls in there because if you put a pool noodle in there would be too much pressure on the egg and it would break,” File said.
It’s possible File’s struck of genius may have saved her team’s egg, which returned safely to the ground, cocooned in cotton balls, unharmed.
“They had a lot of fun launching the rockets. I think that’s the big takeaway,” Kimbrell said. “That, and they learned the design process.”