A real Renaissance man, Tyson Meade shared his thoughts on creativity and inspiration with the students at Lawton Public Schools Life Ready Center (LRC).
After offering an action painting exhibition to offer insight in the moment, he let them inspire him.
It’s what teacher Scott Smith had hoped when he asked Meade to visit his class of over 40 of the city’s most creative students on Sept. 10. He said the artist and his music, followed by decades of friendship, had been that for him.
“Artists are not cookie cutters, art is about communicating,” he said. “You are here because every single one of you has seen a piece of artwork that inspired you.”
“Tyson is here to show you how to inspire yourself to create art.”
Meade is a man of many talents. Beginning with his band Defenestration in the mid-80s followed by a seminal time with alt-rock pioneers the Chainsaw Kittens and now as a solo artist, he has been known as one of Oklahoma’s most creative music talents.
Followed by his writing for several prestigious magazines, including Andy Warhol’s “Interview Magazine,” he has become a well-known wordsmith in print.
“This is what I would call a Renaissance man,” Smith said.
Now about eight years into his painting life, he finds surrealism and abstract images are where he’s focusing the gift he’s used in other mediums.
“I feel like I’m more of a storyteller with my painting,” he said. “I approach my painting like working on songs.”
Music was Meade’s introduction to art. He said The Beatles “Strawberry Fields Forever” video inspired much to follow.
“It was my introduction into the surreal,” he said.
Considered “somewhat of an oddball,” Meade said his mother understood his needs were different than his more athletic siblings and she helped him begin drum lessons at 9. Visual arts were also part of his learning package but in those early years, it was the call of rock and roll that carried him forward.
So, it’s only fitting that Meade took his visual arts into a very rock and roll direction with an abstract and mixed media bent when he began doing it seriously about eight years ago.
Meade said he never could have imagined how technology changed the game for creating music from when he began to now. Smith said that can be applied to all form of arts, including the visual digital realm.
“I can’t imagine what art is going to look like for you 20 years from now,” Smith said.
Meade said no one knows with any certainty what the future has in store. He said artists use uncertainty to create without limits.
“Just try everything,” he said. “Push the norms, you are creating something new. Art becomes a metaphysical diary of your life.”
Asked how he knows what to value his art for sale, Meade said he first posted a piece on Instagram and was asked how much “before the paint was dry.” He didn’t know what to price it so he threw $500 out there. It was a right price and more pieces flew at the same rate.
Then, Meade said, he raised it to $1,000 and the art continued to sell. Now, he sells pieces for around $3,500 and continues to receive commission work that keeps him busy. But even those pieces are his vision. That’s what people want, he said.
“The only painter I can be is to be painting for me,” he said. “They want a little bit of me. They’re getting me in these pieces.”
Readying to return to China to teach English, Meade said the session at LRC was his first time teaching art in a classroom. He’ll be teaching approximately 17 hours a week and the rest of his time is dedicated to creating art.
“If you find what you love doing, do it,” he said.
Smith reminded his students that art is a viable existence and career.
“As an artist, you’re always dying and being reborn,” he said. “There are so many avenues art can afford you.”
Meade concurred.
“I didn’t know this was a possibility,” he said. “If your dream is to go to New York, go to New York or where your dream is at.”
After a break for lunch, Meade, Smith and the students went out to the ballfield for an outdoor, abstract multimedia art exhibition.
With a board of wood, a Barbie doll under a blanket of newspaper, a shoe and an old record, Meade presented a piece awaiting the splash of creativity.
Crates of spray paint, donated cans of paint and more pieces for potential addition waited for use. As he leaned over to pour some lilac colored paint onto the board and let it chart its course through the ridges, a big smile danced on Meade’s face.
“Sometimes I completely obscure things I don’t want to obscure and that’s alright,” he said. “It’s cool when you do stuff that’s not supposed to happen.”
As Meade continued tweaking and adding more to his piece, Smith set his students off to begin their own artistic experimentation.
As she shook up her spray paint and began marking the outline to her piece, MacArthur sophomore Bianca Smith said she’s always felt safe while practicing the arts, be it ballet or painting. Happiest with headphones on and creativity flowing, this is her element.
“I’ve always been attracted to art,” she said. “I still feel most like myself when I paint.”
When Deonsaye Williams showed Smith and Meade her finished piece, the Andy Warholesque qualities widened the eyes of the teachers with delight. The MacArthur junior smiled. She’s in touch with both sides of her brain for creativity and said one often feeds the other.
“I’m in physics,” she said, “but I like what art inspires in me.”
And that’s what Meade had hoped to convey.
“This is really awesome, I love that everyone is just doing their own thing,” he said. “It took me a while to discover what I do has this emotional element that hits some people.”
