What could be easier than finding a boulder in the rock-strewn hills of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge? From the front porch of the historic Ferguson House you can toss a rock in about any direction and hit a boulder.
It turns out that the final piece of the project to restore the house took almost a year, longer than the work on the house itself.
But the 7,000-pound boulder in front of the newly restored Ferguson House was finished earlier this, marking official completion of the work.
The placement of the rock ended a project dating back to the summer of 2014. That’s when the Friends of the Wichitas began looking for a way to restore the landmark house, which was gutted when an ember from a wildfire on Fort Sill, just across the road, ignited the cedar shake shingles in August 2010. The blaze destroyed everything except the cobblestone walls and the foundation.
The Friends made the decision to rebuild the exterior of the house and rough in the interior with no utilities. Total cost of the project was estimated at $70,000. The Friends raised half the money and the rest was donated by the Terry K. Bell Charitable Trust.
Since the house was on the National Register of Historic Places, the group had to work with the State Historic Preservation Office to document not only exactly how the original house had looked, but what building materials were used. The Friends received permission from the state in summer 2019 to proceed with the work. Construction was completed in January 2020 by Mike Bratzler and his son, Nick, who were with Bracon Framing and Construction.
With the house fully restored, all that was missing was a rock — a big rock. And not just any rock would do. It needed to be a rock found on the refuge.
“We borrowed the idea of the rock from Boulder House,” said Jim Meyer, president of the Friends of the Wichitas. Boulder House, also located on the refuge, has an engraved boulder in giving the history of the house.
“We looked all over the refuge,” Meyer said. “We had a meeting at the Environmental Education Center and we spied the rock in the circle in front of the center. We thought ‘Wow. This is what we are looking for.’ It was about half buried, but we felt more was there.”
But getting it out of the ground was only the first obstacle.
“We put it on a trailer, and it flattened the trailer,” Meyer said.
With a little help from the refuge staff, the boulder was finally ready for the trip to the engraver. Except the closest company that could cut and engrave the rock was in Georgia, 1,000 miles away.
The group learned of the Willis Granite Company in Granite, Oklahoma, a mere 70 miles away. So the rock was delivered to the company in February 2020. One final delay was encountered after the rock was delivered. The person who was to do the engraving fell off his roof and broke his leg.
“That held us up for several months,” Meyer said.
The newly engraved rock was finally delivered and the Friends placed it Feb. 1.
“The rock was part of the plan all along,” Meyer said. “We wanted to have something we didn’t have to worry about people carrying off.”
The project has special meaning for Bobby Williamson, who serves on the Friends board. Williamson lived in the house from the time he was born until he was about 2 years old. Williamson still lives on the refuge. He and his wife live at Camp Doris and manage the campground.
“My dad worked out here in 1956,” Williamson said. “He did some internal fences. I remember my mother telling the story about hanging out clothes. She said you couldn’t hang out clothes without getting a chair and setting it out here because the bison would eat them.”