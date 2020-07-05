Rock in the Park Sunday lineup Jul 5, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rock in the Park Sunday lineupSunday lineup from the Medicine Park Main Stage:•3 p.m. — Cashroh.•5 p.m. — Ahhfugyeahs.•7 p.m. — Matthew Scott Band. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Multimedia News featured Marlow Fourth of July parade News featured Blessing of the troops Most Popular Articles Collections ArticlesCOVID closes casino in ApacheFormer employee charged for series of car thefts of lotRestaurant temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposureGeorge Floyd march a bust but its message resonatesLPS finalizing plans to return to school Aug. 21Two missing girls sought by Fort Sill, ComanchesMan claims self-defense in shooting, charged for illegal gunChild sex abuse charges lead to $500,000 bond for manDetails of May 23 stabbing death offer insight into violenceOklahomans narrowly pass State Question 802 CollectionsBlessing of the troopsCrews work to replace downed power linesRide for JusticeHeavy rain on a Friday afternoon