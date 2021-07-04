MEDICINE PARK —Medicine Park knows a thing or two about rock.
It also knows how to roll with the punches in order to put on a good time.
Water pouring from the Lake Lawtonka dam’s two open flood gates spilled accumulated rainwater from this past week and caused swimming at Bath Lake to close down, it didn’t stop the community from hosting something special with the first full-day of the Rock in the Park music festival.
The promise of top notch talent, fireworks and cooler weather by evening made Rodney Whaley a very happy event coordinator. Things kicked off Friday night with Echo 21 and, returning for the second year in a row to set things off in the right fashion, Another Pink in the Floyd.
“It was so trippy last night under the canopy,” Whaley said of the performance from Hitchin’ Post Park. “It was outstanding.”
Whaley said the band brought its laser light show, smoke machines and, most importantly, talent. The seven band-members even dressed for the role for an over three hour concert with no breaks, he said.
“Last night was one for the memory books,” he said. “The Park was jam packed.”
The ninth edition of the festival is part of a tandem celebration for, both, Independence Day and Medicine Park’s 108th birthday. But, really, it’s all about the music.
The talent on hand for this year’s festival features a lot of local favorites. Following Saturday’s opening set from the Main Stage with Johnny Mack (Jernigan), the hits would keep coming from RDO Smokewagon, Gannon Fremin & CCRev and The Wight Lighters. The closing act would take a break for the night’s fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
Whaley said following the side stage success during May’s Roots Ball, it made him a happy guy that Charley Wright at Santa’s Snack Shack set up a stage featuring the bluegrass folk talents of the Lightfoot Family Singers, all relatives of Gordon Lightfoot.
The Nice Ice/American Legends Tattoo stage held its own with some great local talent. Brad Good was performing a hot set from the shade as Richard Clift watched from the wings. He’d finished his set shortly before and said it was a great experience as a musician.
“I liked it, I had a good time,” he said. “And, you ain’t gotta worry about the heat.”
As visitors walked along Cobblestone Row, Liberty Barrick was taking photos of her daughter, Jerricka Funk as Kari Turner of Lawton stopped her to ask questions and to take a selfie. Funk is the 2021 Rush Springs Watermelon Queen and was serving as an ambassador for the upcoming festival.
“We’re excited for this year,” she said.
An excited vendor was Mike Regan whose Gravy Boat food truck saw a run on its chicken fried steak dinners and sandwiches the night before. A veteran of multiple Medicine Park festivals, he said it’s always a good day when he sets up shop near the stage area. The night before was what he would consider great.
“They were flying out the door,” he said. “I had to go back to Oklahoma City to restock supplies.”
As Chris Nassler helped his daughter Ellison, 9, top the flavoring on her snow cone, he said it was worth the trip from their home in Texas.
“Oh yeah,” he said, “so far, we’re having a great time.”
Nassler’s dad, Joseph said they’d actually come from his ranch in Mangum. He also has a home near his son. But Medicine Park definitely holds a dear place, he said. He loves a good music festival and said Cade Roth & The Black Sheep knocked his socks off at May’s Roots Ball.
“We are up here all the time,” he said. “I’m the guy who never missed the Luckenbach (Texas) Festival.”
That’s the kind of fandom Whaley is glad to have with helping organize these events. He promised Sunday would be a good one with Jelvis taking the stage at 3 p.m. The festival will close out following the 7 p.m. set by Next Halen as they offer a tribute performance to Van Halen. With Fildio having to cancel, he was talking with Fremin & CCRev in hopes they’ll take the open 5 p.m. slot. They’re also slated for a 7 p.m. concert at Lawtonka’s Schoolhouse Slough.
The band’s drummer, Tyler McCartney said performing again for people is a gift and it’s one that’s greatly appreciated following the pandemic pause to performances. Hanging out backstage with the other musicians and interacting with the audiences is an example of living his dream and living it in his favorite place, Southwest Oklahoma.
“I’m just glad we’re able to get out and play again,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to do it anywhere else.”
In the surging waters of Medicine Creek, a pair of turtles knew how to rock where they appeared atop a wet stone positioned midstream to bask in the sun and take in some tunes.
Much like the cobblestone community, these turtles know that rock helps you roll with the circumstance and enjoy the moment.
