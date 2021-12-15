It was a clash of the robots.
Students from elementary schools across the Lawton-Fort Sill area gathered in the Life Ready Center gym on Friday to pit robots they designed and built against each other.
This was the second junior robotics competition held for Lawton Public Schools elementary school students. Doris Bigeler, Technical Trainer and one of the organizers of the competition, said she plans to make it an annual event.
Bigeler said that the event has already grown considerably.
“Last year we had 14 teams participate,” Bigeler said. “This year, we have 48.”
For the event, each team showcased their robot in table-sized arenas. The students’ work is judged in four separate categories: creativity, driving functionality, code sophistication and the work shown in their engineering notebooks.
Maureen DuRant, one of the judges looking at the student’s notebooks, is a library and media specialist for Lawton Public Schools. Her background is largely in arts and humanities, and she talked about the connection she sees between her background and engineering.
“I don’t see a separation in coding and art,” DuRant said. “Creativity is just as important in coding and engineering as it is in art, or anywhere else.”
DuRant said that judging the notebooks is an exciting opportunity for her to see how the students work and solve problems.
“I can see what’s going on in their heads,” DuRant said. “Their whole thought-process.
The competition provides elementary school students in the Lawton Public School system with important early background in a range of subjects they normally wouldn’t begin to learn until middle or high school, including coding, engineering, mathematics, but also more basic skill like understanding basic mechanics and communication skills.
Bigeler said the event is a big step forward for the entire school system.
“Lawton Public Schools is really coming into the future,” Bigeler said. “When students go through LPS, they leave feeling like we’ve done them justice.”
Rylee Casey, one of the students in the competition, is a fifth-grade student at Ridgecrest Elementary School. He said that the process of competing helped teach him valuable life skills.
“It lets you get used to talking and communicating with other people,” Casey said. “And you need that.”
Bigeler said that events like this competition are important for reasons beyond strictly education purposes for students who participate.
“It teaches basic skill,” Bigeler said. “They’re learning programming and engineering, and they’re having a great time, and that’s what this is all about.”