DUNCAN — A homeless couple is in jail for allegations of punching a teen and stole his backpack Wednesday night at Kiddie Land Park.

Paperwork was filed Thursday in Stephens County District Court charging Riley Shriver, 21, and Elizabeth Nickole Ratley, 27, of Duncan, each with a felony charge of first-degree robbery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and, if convicted, 85 percent of the sentence would have to be served before consideration for parole due to the violent nature of the charge.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.