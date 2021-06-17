Oklahoma Department of Transportation commissioners voted June 10 to award 32 contracts totaling nearly $118 million to improve highways, roads and bridges in 24 counties, including Jackson, Stephens and Tillman counties in Southwest Oklahoma.
U.S. 62 in Jackson County will be resurfaced beginning west of Oklahoma 6 and continuing east toward Altus. Altogether nearly 4 miles of the highway will be resurfaced at a cost of $2.6 million.
The bridge over Deep Red Creek near Grandfield in Tillman County will receive an $890,000 replacement and Oklahoma 29 near Bray will receive right of way clearance starting east of U.S. 81 and continuing toward Bray for 6 miles.
All contracts go into effect June 20 and work is expected to begin within 30 days of that date.