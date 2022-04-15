The owner of a Comanche County roadside zoo is facing his second felony charge accusing him of fraud.
Dwayne Sammy Snider made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of obtaining property/money by false pretenses, records indicate.
The latest allegation follows Snider’s being charged in February with another felony fraud count. According to the probable cause affidavit, he is accused of taking $27,000 from a person to replace a roof, build two porches and to pour a concrete slab. The work never began and the alleged victim said there had been months with no contact. However, investigators discovered the check had been deposited into his bank account.
The alleged victim came forward after learning Snider had been charged in February of taking $24,000 to build a barn that was never built, the affidavit states.
Investigators said the concrete and framework were completed before work stopped and contact was cut off with the customer.
Snider is the owner of Snider Family Exotics, a roadside zoo between Fletcher and Sterling.
Snider initially appeared in court Feb. 10 and received the first felony charge of obtaining property/money by false pretenses. He has been free since then on a $2,500 bond with the order to have no contact with the alleged victims as part of its conditions.
On Monday, Snider was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in this case for 9 a.m. Aug. 19, records indicate.
Snider is free on another $2,500 bond for the latest count, again, with the stipulation he have no contact with the alleged victims as a condition. His preliminary hearing conference has been scheduled for 3 p.m. July 18, records indicate.