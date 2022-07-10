ANADARKO — “I spent 12 years in this hellhole, and it was hell.”
That was how Don Neconie, 84, a Kiowa tribal member from Anadarko, described his experience at Riverside Indian School from 1946 to when he graduated in 1958.
Neconie was one of several Native Americans who shared their stories Saturday at the first year-long Road to Healing tour. The tour is the initiative of United States Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to bring to light the experiences of those who attended Indian boarding schools.
Riverside Indian School, north of Anadarko, was the first stop on the tour.
Based north of the Washita River, the Riverside Federal Indian Boarding School was established in 1871 at the boundary of the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache Reservation to its south and the Caddo, Delaware and Wichita Reservation to the north.
Originally known as Indian Territory before statehood, Oklahoma is home to the most Indian boarding schools in the nation's history. Many are no longer in operation, but the ghosts of shared histories remain.
That time spent within the Indian Boarding School system has left many with profound trauma. Connected stories to that trauma, unique to each person, were expressed before Haaland and Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland, who was born and raised in the Bay Mills Indian Community in Michigan.
Haaland is the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary and preside over the Department of the Interior, which is tasked with protecting the nation’s natural resources and heritage, including the management of the Native American community and preservation of its varied tribal histories and cultures. She is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna of New Mexico.
In greeting those assembled, Haaland recognized that her tribe, too, was represented among the those to fill the school gym in Anadarko on Saturday.
“I’m sure I have more relatives in this audience than I know,” she said. “Hello, relatives.”
Citing the purpose of the Road to Healing tour, Haaland noted the day’s subject is part of a shared history for all American Indians.
“We all carry the history of trauma in our hearts,” she said. “This is the first time a secretary comes to you with the shared trauma. We need to share our stories.”
In entreating those who attended to share their stories, Haaland let them know their stories were being transcribed for the historical record. This day and their stories would mean something. There would be counselors and support personnel available for those re-traumatized in sharing their stories.
“I will listen with you,” she said. “I will share with you and I will heal with you.”
The press and media were allowed to stay until the first break, to allow those who didn’t want their stories shared outside the official confines to speak.
Scrubbing away their culture
Neconie remembered arriving to the campus and immediately being stripped of his Indian self. Stripped of his clothes, he was covered in “green stuff,” lye soap, that burned his scalp, his skin and his eyes. It was a lesson learned to deal with the unimaginable.
“It stung like hell,” he said. “They did not care. They said, ‘If you cry, we’ll whip you’ and I didn’t care. They whipped me.”
The lye soap used to scrub his body raw was used to scrub the language from his mouth.
The soap could not scrub other memories that burn for a lifetime. Neconie’s voice rose as he spoke of sexual abuse that happened to him and many other students, boys and girls.
“We were sodomized,” he said. “We were told if you told anybody they would beat the hell out of you.”
“I still feel what this school did to me,” he said.
Neconie said days after he left Riverside, he went directly into the Marines Corps. He credited the hardships of his school days with making it through boot camp when others faltered. It was a pyrrhic victory he described to his drill sergeant who asked how he was able to succeed.
“I told him, ‘If you went through what I did at Riverside, you’d make it through, too,” he said.
Married with four kids and many grandchildren, Neconie said he’s just happy to be alive. No matter what may have changed for the better since his time at the Indian Boarding School, he said he “would never send them (his children) to this school.”
Perseverance over adversity
Dolores Quoetone Twohatchet, of Kiowa and Comanche descent, was sent as a young child to Fort Sill Indian School in Lawton. She was among nine girls and three boys in her family. She said holding the stories inside perpetuate the traumas experienced.
“We need to tell what happened,” she said. “There are smells and sounds that return me to there. Sawdust is one.”
Twohatchet remembers the smell of the sawdust put down on the floors by janitors throughout the school. Rows of stacked bunkbeds in the dorms are another memory. As a 5-year-old, she arrived to the school unprepared and “emotionally abandoned.”
“I didn’t even know what my name was,” she said. “I only knew my nickname.”
The first experience at the school was to be stripped of her clothing with a bunch of other girls and seated on high stools in the cloakroom. Immediately, their long hair was shorn, Twohatchet said. Then, the insecticide DDT was dumped onto their heads to kill any lice.
“We looked like little gray-headed women when we came out of there,” she said. “The most traumatic thing was the cutting off of all my hair, that’s why I keep my hair long.”
Twohatchet said she grew confident when she became an honor student. Despite teasing and taunting by other students, she said she knew she would be a survivor. But in sixth grade, other girls beat her up and that was when her mother brought her home.
When graduating high school in Lawton, Twohatchet said she was the only Native American student in her class. Without federal grants that are now available, she worked that much harder to attend college to finance her education and help support her family. It paid off, she said.
Twohatchet returned to the Indian Boarding School system. This time, however, she was allowed an experience she and so many others weren’t afforded for a long time. She was an educator in this life.
“I was a high school counselor here (Riverside) 14 years ago,” she said. “I loved working with these children.”
Educating and finding a path to healing is the purpose behind the Road to Healing, according to Newland. Following this initial stop in Oklahoma, Haaland will travel to Hawaii, Michigan, Arizona and South Dakota through the rest of the year. Additional states will be announced for 2023.
While shedding light on the history of the Indian Boarding School policies and allowing survivors a chance to share their personal experiences, these events are intended to bring history into a flesh and blood perspective, according to Newland.
“This will paint a picture of history that records and documents can’t do,” he said.