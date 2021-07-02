A Duncan man in jail on $150,000 bond is accused of terrorizing a couple with a pistol during a road rage incident.
Barry Dwayne Schmitt, 36, made his initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where he received two felony counts of feloniously pointing a firearm, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Duncan police received a call around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday about a road rage incident involving a man driving a gold Toyota who was pointing a firearm and waving it at the couple.
The couple told investigators they’d been traveling behind the Toyota when the driver slammed on the brakes and caused them to swerve to the right to avoid a wreck, according to the probable cause affidavit. They passed him and later, the Toyota went into oncoming traffic, pulled a silver gun and pointed at the driver while screaming for him to pull over. He said the driver, Schmitt, continued to wave the gun several more times before they arrived in Duncan.
The wife called police and it was decided police would meet them at a convenience store. When they pulled in, all got out of their cars and argued until Schmitt got back inside and left northbound on 12th Street, the affidavit states. That’s when police pulled him over.
Schmitt had a firearm with a bullet in the chamber under the seat, according to investigators.
Schmitt returns to court at 9 a.m. Aug. 25 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.