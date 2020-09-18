Investigators hope that video footage of a man wearing a badge and pulling a handgun during a Tuesday night road rage incident will lead to an arrest.
Lawton Police Officer Jay Bruce reported meeting with a husband and wife shortly after the incident. They told him the incident began at the intersection of West Gore Boulevard and 38th Street when the driver of a Ram 1500 pickup nearly side-swiped them as they turned westbound onto Gore. The man said he stayed behind the vehicle until the intersection of W. Gore and 67th Street.
According to the report, when the couple pulled up next to the pickup and asked the driver through the open window if he was OK, the response was chilling. They said the older man said “something indistinguishable and then directly pointed a firearm,” a black semiautomatic pistol, at the couple.
The woman recorded the incident on her cellphone. Its video provided the officer with the suspect’s tag number and its information returned to a man who lives in Snyder, the report states.
Bruce watched the video and saw the man was wearing a uniform shirt with a six-pointed star-shaped badge and a patch on the shoulder of the shirt read Praetoria on the top part, the report states. It is unclear if the person of interest is employed in law enforcement or as a security officer; Praetoria Security is a security guard service in Tulsa.