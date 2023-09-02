City of Lawton officials want to do $37 million worth of street work with the new revenue that would be generated by extending Lawton’s Ad Valorem Streets Improvements Program.

City leaders already have identified five improvement projects that they said would be leading the pack, as far as streets that will be repaired, overlaid or replaced with the funds that will be allocated toward streets in an ad valorem program that is expected to generate $60 million over its 10-year life.

