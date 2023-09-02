More Information

Lawton voters will go to the polls Sept. 12 to decide whether they want to extend the existing 2017 Ad Valorem Streets Improvement Program.

The proposal would extend the program for another 10 years, generating an estimated $60 million in additional revenue that will be dedicated to construction, reconstruction, improvements and repairs to city roads and bridges, to include right of way acquisition and buying or building infrastructure under or adjacent to those roads and bridges.

City officials have aid $27 million will be dedicated to roads, $23 million to bridge improvements.

Priorities will be determined and prioritized "from time to time" by the city's governing body, the City Council.

Early voting, in the form of in-person absentee ballots, will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Comanche County Election Board office, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C. Those casting ballots must be registered voters and must present a photo ID or their voting card to receive ballots. Separate elections will be held in Wards 7 and 8 to allow those residents to select City Council representatives; those ballots are restricted to residents of those wards.

Precincts will be open Sept. 12 across the city for all registered voters to vote in the traditional manner.