When Lawton Police Chief James T. Smith rang the bell announcing his department was in service at its new home at the new Public Safety Building.
“Today is our official opening,” he said as he pulled the leader rope and rang the bell. “It’s a wonderful day for us but also it’s a wonderful day for the community.”
The new building at 100 S. Rail Road Street is a definitive upgrade from the old headquarters at 10 SW 4th. That doesn’t mean it’s not already imbued with the spirit and soul of the department. Smith said the ringing of the bell offered a needed injection to open its doors.
“Tradition is ingrained in policing,” he said. “We make sure we are always building to the future and always holding up to the past.”
While the new headquarters is fully up and running, its jail is still being prepared for prisoners. Until then, the newly arrested will be taken to the City Jail at the old station house.
Citizens took tours of the facility. Another example of modern and tradition regarding the Lawton department was the display of the motorcycle police vehicles past and present inside the foyer.
Smith credited Lawton’s citizens with making the new Public Safety Building a reality.
“This will be good for our officers and the people of the community,” he said. “I want to thank the citizens for helping build this facility.”