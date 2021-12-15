CORDELL — A Snyder woman is in guarded but stable condition following a single-vehicle wreck Monday morning in Washita County.
Stephenie Ann Golden, 53, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she is in guarded but stable condition after being admitted for whole body injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Golden was driving a West Star tractor-trailer northbound on Oklahoma 54 shortly before 6:30 p.m. when she failed to stop at the intersection with Oklahoma 152 and drove into a utility police about 8 miles east of Cordell, Trooper Travis Hale reported. The rig rolled a ½-time before coming to rest on its roof.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was pinned inside the truck cab for about an hour before Weatherford firefighters freed her using the Hurst Tool, the report states.
Failure to stop at the stop sign was blamed for the wreck.