A conflict between the Comanche County District Attorney’s office and a district judge continues to roil the local justice system and, according to the prosecutor’s office, is slowing due process to a crawl.
The Comanche County District Attorney’s office recently filed its 24th petition in less than a month with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in an effort to force District Judge Irma Newburn to act on a request to recuse herself or transfer a case.
The latest filing follows a late-August series of petitions with the court in which 23 orders in other cases were requested in an effort to move other cases forward. Those filings follow almost two years of impasse between District Attorney Fred Smith’s office and Newburn.
First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said in an interview with The Constitution that the situation is putting speed bumps in the justice process.
When reached for comment regarding the situation and before the warrant was issued, Newburn cited the Code of Judicial Conduct, which prohibits judges from offering public comment regarding ongoing cases.
“So, I must simply say, no comment,” she said.
Cabelka offered jury trial dockets that showed that Newburn presided over two trials in 2019 and none in the January/February docket this year. In 2019, District Judge Gerald Neuwirth presided over five trials; District Judge Scott D. Meaders, four; and District Judge Emmit Tayloe, four. In the January/February trial docket, Tayloe and Meaders oversaw two trials and Neuwirth presided over one.
In the 24th and latest filing, Cabelka sought a ruling on a motion for a bench warrant and bond forfeiture in the case of Marcus Jones, 41, of Tulsa.
Although the issuance of an arrest warrant in this case allowed progress, Smith said the Jones case has become emblematic of the standoff within the Comanche County Courthouse.
Jones was convicted in June 2017 in Comanche County District Court of domestic assault and battery after four prior felony convictions — three of which were for possession of a controlled dangerous substance or intent to distribute and the fourth for first-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 23 years with seven years to be served.
According to Cabelka’s brief, he’d filed for an application to revoke Jones’ suspended sentence on Dec. 30, 2019, due to an arrest for domestic violence. Jones was given a $10,000 bond and remained in the Comanche County Detention Center until June 5, when he posted bond after Newburn continued the case until July 13.
Jones failed to make a payment for his fines and didn’t show up at the July 13 hearing. Cabelka requested a bench warrant and bond forfeiture to be ordered.
On Aug. 19, Jones’ probation officer filed a report to amend Cabelka’s filing and request Jones be brought to court. The DA’s office amended the application to revoke on Sept. 4, in accordance with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) request. Newburn did not make a ruling on the amended application until the day she responded to The Constitution for comment regarding the matter.
In its filing, the DA’s office sought an order to compel Newburn to either recuse herself from the case or have it transferred to another judge. Newburn’s lack of action in the case is “a plain legal duty not involving the exercise of discretion,” the DA’s office contends.
Smith said his office is first taking the route through the Court of Criminal Appeals regarding its complaints against Newburn. The Judicial Review Board could be the next outlet sought for relief. But first, he said, he wants to lay the proper legal groundwork for that option.
Newburn has served as District 5 Office No. 3 Judge since being named to the post in 2016 by then-Gov. Mary Fallin. She was re-elected in 2018 without opposition. Newburn served as first assistant district attorney since 2008 in Comanche County before being appointed district judge.
Cabelka argued in his brief that Newburn has been stopping due process.
“The Judicial Code of Conduct says that a judge should handle any case that they have been assigned, but if there is the appearance of bias or prejudice present, then the law states that a judge must disqualify,” Cabelka told The Constitution. “Unfortunately, that law is not always followed.”
Smith told The Constitution the conflict between his office and Newburn originated in late-May 2019 with a case she was slated to preside over. It was learned she’d declined to file charges in the case while serving as an assistant district attorney. She then declined to recuse herself from the case and was eventually disqualified from overseeing the trial.
Cabelka said that since asking for the recusal, Newburn has shown “absolute bias and prejudice” toward the office and, specifically, Cabelka and Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver.
“Things from that day forward became more and more personal,” Smith said.
Smith said that he thought it was “obvious” that Newburn should recuse from overseeing the case because it would lead to questioning during a possible appeal. He believes the Jones case was the moment to take a stand.
“But this was the straw that broke the camel’s back, so to speak,” he said.
Cabelka told The Constitution that he hopes the appeals court finds his complaints valid. He noted that a judicial complaint can be made and cited a recent removal from the bench of an Oklahoma County judge for violating multiple codes of conduct.
Following a three-week trial, Oklahoma County District Judge Kendra Coleman was removed from office for ethics violations and inappropriate behavior on the bench by a 5-4 decision made by a special court. Among the judges presiding over the case was Newburn; she dissented from the majority.
It’s a case, Smith said, that somewhat mirrors the allegations his office is making against Newburn.
With several trials slated before Newburn in the September/October jury trial docket, Smith said there are concerns about cases his office has to try before Newburn.
“It makes things difficult,” he said.