Police assisting a Department of Human Services investigation were met by a “very irate” man carrying a semi-automatic rifle.
He would eventually be brought down by Taser and taken into custody.
Lawton Police Officer Phillip Davis reported going to a home in the 5500 block of Northwest Wilfred Drive shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Soon after speaking with one person, the man came to the door and “became very irate and belligerent with officers.” His wife stepped out to speak with police while he stayed inside.
Davis saw the man walk into his bedroom before returning with a semi-automatic rifle with a black tactical foregrip in his hands, the report states. Police then pulled their guns and told him to drop his weapon. He placed the rifle at his right side with the foregrip still in his hand. Davis said he “stood in a military stance.”
Eventually, police talked him into putting the gun down and coming outside, but he remained belligerent, according to the report. After a few minutes, he said he was going inside and turned to the door.
Officers tried to grab him, and he tensed up, according to Davis. With the rifle against the wall inside the home, officers worked against the tensed up man to keep him from going inside.
Davis made the decision to take out his Taser and use it, his barbs connecting to the man’s upper abdomen and groin.
According to the report, he was taken into custody for resisting police without further incident.