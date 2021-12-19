When Ridgecrest Elementary School administration and teachers decided to hold a drive to collect blankets for their students, their goal was to collect 450, exactly as many blankets as there were students at the school.
JR Hoyt, Ridgecrest assistant principal, said there was doubt they would reach their goal when they started.
“People thought we were crazy for this,” Hoyt said. “They really thought we’d never find that many blankets.”
Thursday morning, Hoyt, Principal Jennifer Cruz, and a group of other volunteers went from classroom to classroom at Ridgecrest and at the Learning Tree Academy, with plastic bags stuffed with more than 1,200 blankets.
The drive was so successful that Hoyt said the school will turn it into a yearly holiday event.
“We would love to make this a bigger and better thing every year,” Hoyt said.
The first stop for delivering blankets was the Learning Tree Academy, which is located just a few blocks east of Ridgecrest. Learning Tree was not initially part of the blanket giveaway plan, but upon receiving more than double the amount expected, the administration decided to expand the giveaway.
The blanket collection effort started in late November, and for the first week, collection was slow, but in the final two weeks of collection, more than half of the donations rolled in, according to Cruz.
Blankets, and money for buying blankets, were donated from businesses and individuals all over Lawton and Duncan, where Hoyt lives.
“I was blown away,” Cruz said. “We didn’t advertise this event really at all. These teachers really went to bat for their kids.”
Cruz and Hoyt were joined in handing out blankets by school counselors Lynda Williams and Tiffany Keller, as well as a special guest — Santa Claus.
As each classroom of kids saw Santa Claus walk in, they immediately lit up. In one classroom a student stood to hug him, which began a chain reaction, as every student in the class rushed to hug Santa at the same time.
The blanket drive was decided on through a vote opened to all the teachers at Ridgecrest, the choice was between a snack drive and blanket collection.
Hoyt explained why he thought the blankets were a better idea for the school.
“Blankets are more permanent,” Hoyt said. “It’s something you can hold onto way longer than a snack.”
“I think this is a tradition that will stick with Ridgecrest for a very long time,” Cruz said.