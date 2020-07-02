Ridgecrest Elementary School in northwest Lawton will be the first beneficiary of what Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime said is a new effort to improve curb appeal across the district.
Hime, talking last week to members of the Lawton Board of Education, said he has developed a plan that will draw the names of Lawton Public Schools school sites — excluding Eisenhower High and Eisenhower Middle schools, for the time being — out of a hopper at each school board meeting. That school will win a “make over,” designated funding that will allow personnel there to dress up the outside of the building with things such as landscaping.
The school will have seven to 10 days to craft a plan outlining specifically what they will do with funding, with those plans to be focused on improving the structure’s curb appeal. Funding will be provided from bond funds, as well as building funds and some leftover general funds, with the amount designated to each school dependent on that school’s plan.
Hime, who became the district’s superintendent June 1, has been touring his school sites and said while the pride inside the schools “is amazing,” the view people have from the street may not be as nice. He said that is due to confusion in the past about who is responsible for exterior maintenance, something his new program will change.
As the district’s first winner, Ridgecrest Elementary officials met with district officials Monday to discuss their improvement plan.
“We’ll try to do it every board meeting,” Hime said, of a system he said will let the district to fund exterior improvements at all of its school sites within two years (or less, if more than one school is chosen at a single board meeting, he said).
Once every school has had its initial shot, the schools will be put into a rotating system that will designate funding for exterior upgrades to each school every three years. Hime said he doesn’t believe he will have to wait seven to 10 days to get those initial plans in place, predicting that as word spreads across the district, school sites will create plans that are ready to be implemented as soon as they are selected. Hime also said the Eisenhower schools were taken out of the rotation temporarily, until the construction near those facilities is completed.
Board member Kelly Edwards said she liked the idea, adding she has heard stories about principals in east Lawton spending their own money to buy flowers to plant around their buildings. That’s something that is common across the district, other board members said.
Hime said funding is available through the district’s capital improvement program, which already has been funding upgrades to facilities as well as new construction such as the new Eisenhower Middle School that will open in August.
Upgrades will include more than landscaping.
Hime said Arrow Signs has given the district a favorable estimate on placing digital signs in front of every school in the district. And, sealing parking lots at the district’s schools is another goal set in its capital improvements program, he said.
For Ridgecrest Elementary, the district upgrade comes just as the City of Lawton is preparing to launch a project to build a sidewalk connecting the school to its surrounding neighborhood, by building a new segment of sidewalk that will join two existing segments along Santa Fe Avenue. Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said that city funding is available from three sources, including a settlement agreement with a contractor that specifies it will build sidewalks in the city at its own cost.
Rogalski said that contractor is working on a timeline, but he expects construction on the sidewalk to begin within weeks.