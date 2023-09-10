Cuffs

DUNCAN — A ride with friends turned into a beatdown with a woman’s own crutch to her injured leg, the theft of $20 and an arrest warrant for the woman accused of the assault.

On Tuesday, the Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Grace Darlene Mathews, 20, of Marlow, for a count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

