According to Command Sgt. Maj. William Taylor, most soldiers at Fort Sill are single.
At the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, or BOSS, House, the goal is to give those single soldiers a reason to get out of their barracks and into the community.
The house is part of the wider better opportunities program, which provides activities and community service opportunities for single soldiers. Amenities in the house include high-speed internet, 11 TVs, a pool table, foosball and ping-pong tables. It provides soldiers with the opportunity to relax with others rather than relax alone.
Taylor said that a major part of the program’s goal is to increase morale among single soldiers.
“Socialization builds mental resilience,” Taylor said. “It’s good for soldiers' mental health. We want to provide a spot for soldiers to congregate and socialize.”
The ribbon cutting was attended by over 50 soldiers, filling every room of the building. The soft opening of the house was held three weeks ago, with the house open only on weekends for that time. However, many of the attendees already gravitated to the game tables with a sense of familiarity.
Sgt. Tyler Yount, the president of the single soldiers program at Fort Sill, said that the house was an important undertaking for him, and something he feels from experience the military community needs.
“I’ve been in the military for six years, and lived in barracks for five of those years,” Yount said. “The process of coming home every night, playing Playstation alone, drinking, with no sense of community, it’ll wear on you.”
Yount said that the program is in the process of planning several recreational and community service events on and off installation, such as white-water rafting and community clean-up events like Trash Off, which members of the program were involved in recently.
“Doing community service work helps soldiers feel like they’re a part of the community around them, not just the Fort Sill community,” Yount said.