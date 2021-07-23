Comanche County Memorial Hospital officially opened a new infusion center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday evening.
“About eight months ago, the leadership and social services team came up with an idea to expand the infusion center. We previously had four rooms, and now we have 14. So we tripled in size.” Director of Surgical Services, Jennifer Renner said.
When the idea was brought to the Comanche County Memorial Hospital leadership team in November of 2020, preparations for the infusion center came to fruition quickly. The team recognized the need of the infusion service to the community was greater than the service they could provide, so it became a priority to get the new building.
“Anytime you do a big project like this, you have to figure out where are you going to put it? How are you going to make it look nice and all the other little details. Once leadership got ahold of the idea, it was a matter of ‘how’ it was going to come together rather than ‘if.’ Renner said.
The infusion center offers a plethora of medical attention for the community. Treatment for arthritis, asthma, allergies, Crohn’s disease, and cancer center patients can be found in the infusion center. Some of the patients the center treats may be long-term, but a good portion might only need to make an appointment once every couple of months or so.
In the building, the lobby has extra seating for loved ones and special parking for the patients receiving treatment. That is one aspect that Surgical Services nurse manager Kiersten Turner is excited to provide to the community.
“I think it is exciting that these patients are not having to walk so far. They were having to come to general parking, fight off the rest of the traffic in the hospital and go up multiple floors to receive treatment. Patients have spoken so highly about being so close to the building now,” said Turner.
“The patient feedback we are getting is phenomenal. They love it over here with all these bright windows to look at the courtyard and the big comfortable chairs,” said Renner.
The feedback for the new infusion center stretches beyond Lawton. Renner says the center has already gotten referrals from places in Kansas and Wichita Falls as well. For Renner, it was important that the center provided the services to the community, instead of having patients drive 45 minutes to an hour away to receive treatment.
“The fact we can keep our patients’ home, where their families can come with them and its down the street, that is huge. To know that a patient can get their 30-minute infusion and make it to their grandkids’ birthday party later that day is huge for me,” said Renner.
For the infusion center team, it was a long time coming for the new building. Renner says the most exciting part of the center is the potential it has. She said the infusion center is planning to work more with Alzheimer’s and do wellness transfusions for anyone prescribed to do B12 or hydration therapy.
“It is important to have a facility that feels comfortable and home-like because this is a place they are going to spend time in,” said Renner.