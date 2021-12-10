Members of the City Planning Commission have recommended zoning that will allow an historic house on Fort Sill Boulevard to be turned into professional office space.
The plan, which supporters say will preserve the 1910-era structure, still must win approval from the City Council before the rezoning occurs.
The proposal from Black Dog Properties and Mark Cox seeks Professional Office District zoning for three lots at 1 Fort Sill Boulevard now zoned R-2 Two Family Dwelling District. Professional Office zoning is specific, said city planner Kameron Good, explaining it typically means professional offices with “8 to 5” hours of operation, which is why it is a good transition zone between residential neighborhoods and commercial properties.
The office space being proposed by Cox is to be used by a title company, said Justin Dupree, adding Cox intends to restore the house to its 1940s-era look.
“His plan is to have it look like an historic home,” he said.
Some houses along Fort Sill Boulevard, north of West Gore Boulevard, are within an historic preservation district, set to recognize and preserve the architectural and historical significance of the structures. While residents said they would have liked the house to remain residential in nature, they recognize professional office space would be an acceptable way to preserve the house.
Yvonne Johnson, whose house abuts the property on its north side, said preserving the historical integrity of the houses along Fort Sill Boulevard is important, explaining historians have said Fort Sill Boulevard and Old Town North are “one of the last intact pre-World War II neighborhoods in Oklahoma.”
What Johnson and others don’t like is the access point onto Fort Sill Boulevard. The proposal would convert space on the south and north sides of the house to parking, with the south side accessed via West Gore Boulevard and the north parking lot accessed from Fort Sill Boulevard.
Public Works Director Larry Wolcott, who reviewed the proposal, said the curb cut will be 200 feet north of the Gore Boulevard/Fort Sill Boulevard intersection, and with the limited amount of traffic that will be entering and existing the lot, “I don’t have any issues.”
Johnson said Fort Sill Boulevard already is crowded with vehicles and many neighbors feel that giving the parking lot direct access to the arterial “is a hazard.” Johnson’s husband Steve Johnson agreed, saying the curb cut “is not a good idea.”
The solution he and other neighbors favor is paving an alley which runs along the east side the properties, between West Gore Boulevard and Northwest Arlington, into the access point for both parking lots.
Steve Johnson had another concern: a line of 50-60-year-old trees that rim the boundary between the two properties. City code requires some type of opaque screening when non-residential properties abut a residential tract, and Cox had proposed building a wall along the property line. Steve Johnson fears the effect that cutting into the ground to lay the wall’s footing would have on his trees, saying he has experience with cuts made into the ground that also cut the roots to his trees, killing them.
“I’m concerned that will happen again with the concrete wall,” he said. “This is the only shade I have on the south side of the house.”
Dupree said Cox already has agreed to erect cedar fencing rather than a wall, and city planners said the binding site plan will be amended to reflect that compromise before the proposal goes to the council.
The issue of north parking lot access was more difficult to resolve, with commissioners eventually agreeing to signage that would allow vehicles to make only right hand turns when leaving the lot (meaning they would turn north on Fort Sill Boulevard).
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said while commissioners could recommend the alley be paved to become a primary exit and entrance, planners rarely make that recommendation. Commissioner Deborah Jones, a retired city planner, said alleys are designed for utility access, not regular vehicular traffic.
“I wouldn’t recommend it (paving the alley) to the developer,” she said, adding the better option would be restricting vehicles to right turns only.