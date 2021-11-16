The City Planning Commission has recommended zoning that would allow construction of a gun range in southwest Lawton.
The proposal on behalf of Ares State Armory is to rezone the empty 6.2-acre tract to I-1 Restricted Manufacturing and Warehouse District, the zoning needed to contain a shooting range, said city planner Kameron Good. The tract, located immediately north of the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Southwest 38th Street and West Lee Boulevard, now holds a C-5 General Commercial District zoning.
The proposal calls for access to the site to be from Southwest 38th Street. That won’t be a problem because the fire marshal’s analysis has shown firefighters will have access to the site from three sides, said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski. City code specifies at least two access points.
Rogalski, responding to questions about safety from commissioner Neil Springborn, said Lawton city code contains provisions that will govern construction of the building, which also will have to hold a permit issued by the City of Lawton before it can open. Property owner Larry Adair said those involved in the project are looking at a “quality, safe project” that will follow safety guidelines established by the National Rifle Association and the National Sports Shooting Foundation.
Adair said the project is moving toward development after Planning Commission and City Council action.
“We’re ready to move to the design phase when we get the rezoning done,” he said. The team has already contacted banks for financing and talked to the operators of professional shooting ranges in Oklahoma City and Texas to get ideas.
Joshua Powers, co-owner of Ares State Armory with Fred “Trey” Fox III, said he and Fox realized they needed more space for their existing retail business at Cache Road and North Sheridan Road.
“We’ve outgrown where we are now,” he said, adding the men also wanted their new retail space to contain a shooting range comparable to professional ranges operated in Oklahoma City and Texas.
In fact, the designers they selected for the project are part owners of the Wilshire Gun range in Oklahoma City.
“We’re not trying to shortcut anything,” Powers said, adding the goal is a high quality range with professional equipment in what he estimates will be a 20,000-square-foot building that also will contain a retail business, storage space and a snack bar.
The range, to be crafted for small rifles and pistols, will include multiple devices to muffle the noise that would result from shooting live rounds, to include lane dividers, baffles in the ceiling and rubber traps for spent ammunition. Rogalski said city code also specifies noise controls for such businesses. In addition, Rogalski suggested — and commissioners recommended — CPC approval include a provision that would require facing of materials such as brick or stucco on building surfaces facing a street or residential properties.
City planners said there is one residential tract adjacent to the site (zoned for single family residential). That tract is undeveloped and its owners already have indicated they plan to file a rezoning application, Good said.