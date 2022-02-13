City staff wants some time to research ownership before the City Planning Commission commits to a rezoning in northeast Lawton.
The proposal submitted by K&D Construction Inc., seeks I-3 Light Industrial District zoning for a tract at 119 NE 20th Street. That tract — part of a larger parcel — now holds R-4 High-Density Apartment District zoning, the least restrictive of residential zoning classifications.
Chase Bridgeforth, representing K&D Construction, said the proposed use for the tract is a laydown yard, to be used by American Electric Power as a regional site when its crews are doing work in the area. Commissioners are concerned about access to the site because there is no evidence Northeast 20th Street as a dedicated street extends that far north.
The area is part of a tract north of East Gore Boulevard and south of the Scissortail Addition to the northeast of Lawton. K&D Construction owns the property that stretches from Northeast 20th Street to a section line to the east, but only the west half of the tract holds industrial zoning. The east half (the part in question) has residential zoning that would need to be changed to the more intense industrial use before a lay yard could be placed there.
Commissioner Deborah Jones, a former city planner, said her concern is that there is no evidence Northeast 20th Street is a dedicated road that far north, making her question how the construction firm would access the site. Dedicated means the road is owned by the City of Lawton as public access, but access to the landlocked site apparently would come from what Jones said appears to be a private access road.
“It’s like we’re creating a no-man’s land,” Jones said.
Bridgeforth said the firm planned to access its site from its southwest corner, off Northeast 20th Street. City planners said the access road apparently exists as an agreement among three adjacent property owners. Because they couldn’t answer all of the commission’s questions, city planners indicated they wanted time to do some research.
Commissioners agreed that the issue of legal access needs to be researched, and voted to continue the item until its Feb. 24 meeting.
Access wasn’t the only concern.
Commissioner John Jones also asked about attaching industrial zoning to a tract that has residential zoning to the east and north, in the form of the Skyline and Scissortail housing additions. Putting I-3 zoning on the tract would allow any I-3 use on that site, should the construction firm decide down the road to close, he said.