Rezoning recommended by the City Planning Commission will continue a transition of what has been housing along the north side of Cache Road.
Commissioners recommended C-1 Local Commercial District zoning for property at 3315-3321 Cache Road, where the developer plans to build a dental office and a light retail mall, said city planner Kameron Good. The site is just east of one-time residential property already under development as an HTeaO iced tea franchise, after that site also received commercial zoning.
All the tracts had held R-1 Single Family Residential zoning, the most restrictive residential zoning.
Good said the most recent zoning “is in line with what is happening along Cache Road,” as residential housing continues to transition to commercial use along one of Lawton’s busiest arterials.
Commissioner approval comes with a requirement that the site plan must contain a tree buffer and opaque fencing on the east and north sides, to shield residential housing. Good, in answer to a question from applicant Scott Sheppard, said that requirement would be removed from the east side of the tract should adjacent property also change to commercial zoning (the north property line abuts a stable residential housing addition that is unlikely to transition to commercial, city officials said).
The proposed site plan shows two buildings, built on the east and west sides of the tract, with parking in the center and along Cache Road. Three residential houses that had been on the two tracts have been demolished.
Commissioners also recommended a rezoning of what is now agricultural land at 3510 NE Cache Road to R-1 Single Family Residential, allowing development of housing. The 134.7-acre tract near Flower Mound Road is mostly vacant, with only a single family home.
“The intended use is a residential neighborhood,” Good said, of the application by Builder Investment Group LLC, Oklahoma City.
Both zoning recommendations will be forwarded to the City Council for final action.