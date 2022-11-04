HTeaO

Dirt work in the 3300 block of Cache Road marks the site of an HTeaO iced tea franchise. Property to the east will be taking on a similar look in coming months, as residential properties in the area continue to transition to commercial along one of Lawton's busiest arterials.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Rezoning recommended by the City Planning Commission will continue a transition of what has been housing along the north side of Cache Road.

Commissioners recommended C-1 Local Commercial District zoning for property at 3315-3321 Cache Road, where the developer plans to build a dental office and a light retail mall, said city planner Kameron Good. The site is just east of one-time residential property already under development as an HTeaO iced tea franchise, after that site also received commercial zoning.

Recommended for you