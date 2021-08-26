The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Reynolds Army Health Clinic reached a milestone this week when it administered the 30,000th COVID vaccination to a new trainee in the 434th Field Artillery Brigade.
“With the increase of COVID related hospitalizations across the United States due to the Delta variant, it is as important as ever to ensure that everyone who is eligible receives the COVID vaccination,” said Col. Dan Bridon Reynolds Army Health Clinic Commander. “Our COVID vaccination clinic has done an outstanding job the past several months, especially with our Basic Training population, in educating the need for, and administering the vaccines.
“The summer surge for Basic Training has provided both an opportunity and a challenge for the COVID Vaccination clinic.
“With the large number of trainees that come to Fort Sill for Basic Training during the summer from all parts of the United States and the world, our Public Health and COVID testing teams have to remain extra vigilant to ensure that any possible COVID positive trainees are properly cared for to prevent any spread of COVID,” Bridon said. “However, this also provides us with a large population of soldiers who may not have received their first or second dose of the vaccine and the acceptance rate of our new soldiers has been very high, allowing us to reach the numbers that we have seen this week.”
The COVID-19 vaccine has been available for all TRICARE Beneficiaries age 12 and up since mid-May of this year. As cases increase across the nation, especially in areas where vaccination rates are low, it has been shown that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is more transmissible, and may result in higher rates of hospitalization among unvaccinated individuals, according to a press release from Fort Sill.
The COVID Vaccine clinic is open for walk-ins from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday with the last patient checked in at 11:30 a.m. each day.
Reynolds Army Health Clinic is only offering the Pfizer vaccine at this time. If you have any questions regarding the COVID Vaccine, the Delta variant, or COVID-19 please ask your Primary Care Manager at Reynolds.