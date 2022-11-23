Lawton Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the shooter in the city’s 19th homicide of the year.
Louis Lipscomb, 34, was identified as the victim of the Nov. 5 shooting outside a Lawton bar.
Officers were called at 1:52 a.m. to Aces & Eights Lounge, 1825 Cache Road, on the report of shots fired, according to the Lawton Police Department. They arrived to find one person wounded and a maroon Chevrolet Suburban that appeared to be where the incident occurred. The rear passenger window was shattered by what appeared to be gunfire.
Lipscomb was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to LPD. No other information has been released.
Sgt. Christopher Blessing, LPD information officer, said investigators continue to investigate surrounding businesses’ security videos for any insights into the incident.
The homicide is Lawton’s 19th of the year, according to Constitution records.
Now, through the reward offered by Lawton Crime Stoppers, investigators are seeking tips that will lead to solving the crime.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO (4636) or visit: lawtoncrimestopper.com.
You may leave your tip anonymously. If your information leads to arrest, you may be eligible for a reward up to $2,500.
