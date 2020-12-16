Revisions to add risk phases and to clarify penalties to the City of Lawton mask mandate were stricken from the City Council agenda Tuesday, with officials saying they weren’t ready to discuss them.
While Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski was ready to present the new details to be added to the existing mask ordinance, Ward 4 Councilman/Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk instead said the council should strike the item.
“We’re not ready for this,” Burk said, asking that proposals instead be directed back to the council’s mask committee for discussion and in the meantime, striking the revisions from consideration on Tuesday.
Council members unanimously approved the request with no discussion.
The lack of action simply means the ordinance, as already written, remains in effect unless Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt rescinds his Emergency Order related to the COVID-19 pandemic or allows it to expire. It means residents going into indoor commercial and other structures open to the public are expected to wear masks or facial coverings in most instances, and businesses are expected to erect signs outside their businesses warning residents they must wear the masks.
Council members directed staff in late November to craft ideas to help reinforce the mandate that requires residents in indoor public places to wear masks, to help stem the rising incidents of COVID-19 in the community. City staff brought proposals to the council at its Dec. 8 meeting, but council members felt several provisions — most notably, directives to businesses to refuse service to customers without masks and to call city police on those who wouldn’t put on a mask — were too strict.
Those proposals also had set a requirement for city police to issue citations to those without masks all offenses (with potential fines up to $750) when the city was in a moderate or high risk phase for COVID-19 spread. The existing ordinance gives city police the option of verbal or written warnings, before issuing a citation that could result in a $100 fine.
Revisions struck from Tuesday’s agenda keeps that flexibility for city police to issue warnings or citations, and restricted fines to no more than $100. Revisions also included a four-tiered risk phase plan that council members said gave Lawton an “exit strategy” in terms of dropping the mask mandate at some point. The phases, based on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s coded risk map, range from Green (the new normal) where cases are less than 1.43 cases per 100,000 population to Red (high risk), with more than 14.29 cases per 100,000 population and more than 40 percent of patients in ICU beds suffering from COVID-19. Comanche County and the rest of the state remains in the Orange or moderate risk category, meaning more than 14.29 cases per 100,000 population.
In other business, the council approved without discussion a covenant agreement with the Lawton Economic Development Authority (LEDA) that specifies an “in lieu of” payment by the City of Lawton to LEDA equal to the amount of ad valorem revenue paid for Central Mall.
City of Lawton officials are working on a due diligence process that is expected to culminate with the city buying Central Mall for $14.6 million by month’s end. Empty facilities within the mall — starting with the former Sears and Dillard’s department stores — will become home to the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA), a complex to house the defense contractors working with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there. Retail tenants within the mall will continue to operate under the coordination of a management company hired earlier this month by the FISTA Development Trust Authority.
City leaders had expressed concerns about the annual ad valorem taxes paid by Central Mall, a cost calculated into the rental leases of each mall tenant. Tuesday’s action approving the covenant agreement will continue that agreement, Burk said, explaining each tenant will continue to pay a pro rata share of the annual ad valorem bill set by the county tax accessor.
“The schools will not be harmed and neither will the TIF District,” Burk said, of the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District set over most of downtown under an economic development system coordinated by LEDA that allows the increase in ad valorem taxes from more valuable properties to pay for infrastructure improvements. “When we have leased tenants, that’s how they pay that tax.”
Removing the mall and its ad valorem revenue from TIF calculations could harm the TIF, city officials said, of the need for an in lieu of payment because, as city government property, the mall would not pay ad valorem tax. Based on the valuation for the 2020 tax year, Central Mall would pay $201,372 in ad valorem tax, according to the Comanche County Assessor’s Office.