City of Lawton officials are working on a due diligence process that is expected to culminate with the city buying Central Mall for $14.6 million by month’s end. Empty facilities within the mall — starting with the former Sears and Dillard’s department stores — will become home to the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA), a complex to house the defense contractors working with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.