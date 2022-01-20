The City Council has revised Lawton’s code on indoor smoking and tobacco use, reflecting the reality of legal medical marijuana use in Oklahoma.
The ordinance, which will go into effect next month, clarifies language relating to smoking or vaping in public places, while also making provisions for patients licensed by the state to legally use medical marijuana. The Oklahoma Legislature approved revisions to state statutes during its 2021 session, setting the changes into effect Nov. 1, 2021, and Tuesday’s action by the council brings Lawton city code into compliance.
City code already makes it illegal to possess or consume lighted tobacco in indoor places, city parks and playgrounds, public transportation and most workplaces. Revisions add “nicotine, or marijuana consumed in a smoke or vaporized manner” to that code. City officials said the clarifications approved unanimously by the council will make it easier for city employees to enforce the code.
Community Services Director Janet Smith said the code has added some definitions to help, to include “consumption lounges” where products may be legally smoked and definitions for filter ventilation requirements that must be in designated indoor smoking areas. Medical marijuana use and licensed patients also are defined. Smith said the provisions address an activity pursued by numerous Oklahomans: a 2020 survey indicated 19.1 percent of Oklahomans are smokers.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said he was concerned about provisions that allow employers to threaten action against those who use medical marijuana, citing situations where drivers are tested after an accident.
“We should be able to take action,” Fortenbaugh said, adding he wondered whether there is conflict between the code and that necessary protection, when city code specifies employees can be terminated for testing positive for drug use.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said safety-related positions are exempted from medical marijuana usage protections, and city employees who drive trucks and other large equipment are included under that exemption.
Existing provisions prohibiting city employees from smoking in city vehicles or anyone from smoking in municipal buildings and other property owned by the city were expanded to include “nicotine, marijuana or other lawful products consumed in a smoke or vaporized manner.” The code already specifies employees who violate the code are subject to disciplinary action.
The most striking changes to the code are linked to smoking medical marijuana, where discriminatory practices are banned. New provisions include:
• Schools or landlords may not refuse to enroll or lease to or otherwise penalize a person solely for his/her status as a licensed medical marijuana user.
• Unless failure to do so would result in monetary or licensing-related benefit, an employer may not discriminate against a person in hiring, termination, or imposing any term or condition of employment or otherwise penalize based on his patient status.
• Employers may take legal action against patients if the licensed patient uses or possesses medical marijuana while in his/her place of employment or during work hours, but not solely based on his/her status as a licensed patient or the results of a drug test showing positive for marijuana or its components.
• Legal use of marijuana is considered the equivalent of using other medication under the direction of a physician.
• No legally licensed patient may be unduly withheld from holding a state-issued license — to include concealed carry permit — by virtue of being a licensed medical marijuana patient.
In addition, the City of Lawton may not unduly change or restrict zoning laws to prevent the opening of a medical marijuana dispensary, with “undue” meaning an act which entirely prevents dispensaries from operating within the city limits as a matter of law. The provision specifies the city may follow its standard planning and zoning procedures to determine whether certain zoning districts are appropriate for marijuana-related businesses. Lawton has been following this practice since medical marijuana was legalized. For example, city zoning code considers medical marijuana dispensaries the equivalent of licensed pharmacies.