When members of Battery A, 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery unit came together recently in Lawton, it was for a “family reunion” near the old home post.
It offered an opportunity to reforge the bonds founded in the lead up to Operation Desert Storm that would bind this band of brothers — including at least one sister.
Putting it all together was Jena Smith, of Lawton, the wife of retired Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Smith. She was the first wife to fly over to Germany with the unit and was one of the leaders in establishing the Battery A spousal support group.
Smith said this group is a family. A military family, at that. She would know: this is her family.
“I’m a mom, a sister, and aunt and an S-1 forever,” she said.
Smith said only six members were unable to make it for the weekend’s revery and reminiscence. It represents a shared symbol, a bond unbroken.
“This is old Army,” she said. “This is love.”
The men gathered were from the first Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS)-capable Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) unit activated 32 years ago during the onset of Operation Desert Storm. At that time, they had just returned from training in South Korea.
The unit was barely home to Fort Sill before being sent to join its parent outfit in Giessen, Germany. They thought it meant more field training. They didn’t know they were on the verge of being sent into a war.
Smith, who was 22 at the time, said “we were kids.”
Lt. Col. Michael D. Ash was 27 in 1990. He retired from the service after more than 30 years and lives in Indiana.
Michael W.J. McKeown retired with his rank as staff sergeant to become a professor of history at Daytona State College in Florida. At the start of Desert Storm, he was one of the unit elders at 33.
Following time in the Middle East as a 27-year-old in Operation Desert Storm and later in the Iraq War, David Parker retired as a sergeant and lives in Illinois.
Larry Lear was 26 when he was with the unit readying for Desert Storm. After first serving in the Air Force, he retired from the Army after 21 years as a sergeant first class.
Alex Cato was only 20 years old when he joined his brothers in Germany. He would leave the Army before many due to an injury. There’s a bittersweet look on his face as his long-time compatriots shared stories of their lengthy careers in the military.
“You guys are incredible,” he said to his fellow soldiers. “You guys gave your life to this.”
The unit has been reuniting every few years since 2010. This was their first time together since the COVID-19 pandemic quashed plans in 2019.
In 1990, these and the rest of the men from the unit were in the field cohort training in Germany when they were suddenly pulled out, Parker said.
“We were told Iraq invaded Kuwait,” he said.
Parker said the 2/32nd were trained and prepared. But it took a lot to get there. Coming in green, they grew adept and formed bonds through their training.
“It really is kind of like a band of brothers, I think it created a special bond,” he said. “When we got together, we didn’t know anything. But we trained together to become a unit within a unit within a unit.”
McKeown said it was those extended times out in the field where those deepest bonds formed.
“Everyone gets to know each other intimately,” he said.
Parker agreed.
“Everyone became family, you become closer to each other,” he said. “You either grow to love ‘em or you just want to strangle the hell out of ‘em everyday.”
It’s the same some 30-plus years later.
In 1990, these connections carried outside the field. McKeown told of how there would be roll called at the cantinas. These men were there for each other, even during the inevitable rowdiness that can come with a good cantina overseas.
“We had quite a few experiences over there,” Parker said, his eyes twinkling from “classified” memories with his brothers in fatigues.
“You picked on one of us, you picked on all of us,” he said.
The unit would never be deployed in Desert Storm as a group, but McKeown said they were ready.
“This is probably the best trained battalion never deployed,” he said.
Some of these men, however, would be called into other units and serve in the conflict. McKeown said there is truth to the adage “war is hell.” Just not always how you would expect.
“That was the best job I ever had in my life when I got in country,” he said.
McKeown continued, his grin growing with each word as he shared his duties involving the use of contamination gloves.
“I was told to get the NBC gloves, go into the latrines, pull out the tubs of excrement, dump them and burn it,” he said.
Lear and Parker were two others who were called into role filling positions in the war. You follow orders, Parker said.
“We just follow what’s ahead of us,” he said. “That’s their (officers’) headache.”
Lear said whenever anyone from the unit was called in as a “dead man crew” to replace casualties, it offered levity and emotion for those left behind.
“You wonder if it’s the last time you’re going to see your buddies alive,” he said. “But all of us guys made it, that’s rare.”
No one from the 2/32nd would be lost in combat until the second war in Iraq. Lear served in that one, along with Parker, and said that’s when it got maddening. He remembered a soldier being lost on an ammunition run. It was understood he would be dead when found. He would be found.
“We knew, I knew,” he said. “We said, ‘We’ll be back.’”
Battle buddies were an essential, Parker said. Those with rank always looked after those under them and didn’t question orders.
“You never check up, you check down,” he said. “You always try to keep your troops safe.”
When it’s time your service is over, McKeon said it’s a bit of a culture shock returning to society. A fellow college professor offered him some advice after noticing he was continuing more as a drill sergeant than instructor.
“He told me, ‘You’re not in the Army now,’” he said. “The hardest transition is going from being in the military to being a civilian. I hold my tongue now.”
Parker agreed. Between the change in attitude to the mindset differential, it’s tough to change gears at first.
“It’s a big, big change,” he said. “We knew what we were supposed to do and we did it well.”
What many would call hardships, Lear explained, a soldier called Monday.
“A soldier isn’t happy if he’s not complaining,” he said.
Before he left the military, Parker said he made sure his soldiers under him in Iraq learned from his experience.
“I made them train; I gave them my knowledge,” he said. “We looked after each other over there.”
The soldiers who led these men offered leadership through action. Lear said it impressed in him the way to become that elder leader as he advanced and since entering the civilian world.
“I will do what you do and show you what a leader is; I still do that today,” he said. “If I can’t do it, why would I expect you to do it.”
You served to make a better Army. Even if it meant showing a few of those in higher rank the better way to soldier, Parker said.
“We had fun teaching our junior officers what we know; it was fun,” he said. “It makes for better officers in the long run.”
Of course, the fun can come from said officers’ indignance at being told that “better way,” according to Lear. Only one lieutenant from West Point refused any input. He said he learned anyway.
“We let him fall on the sword,” he said.
It’s true, old soldiers never die, they live on through their stories.
This band of brothers have more stories to tell among themselves.
