After three years without, the Comanche Nation Fair returns with its kickoff this morning.
This year’s Comanche Nation Fair offers a return of the three-decade tradition of celebrating the Numunu Nation.
In a statement Tribe Chairman Mark Woommavovah offered credit to the Fair Board for getting things together for this year’s events.
“It’s been a long three years, but we are proud to say the 29th Annual Comanche Nation Fair is back and better than ever,” he stated. ““It will be a great time to reunite and see friends and family from across the country.”
Following 2019’s fair when then-presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop to visit and shine a light on Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, the COVID-19 pandemic put events at a pause the past two years. Woommavovah said this year’s theme is a signal of his motto “Comanche Strong – Stronger Together.”
“Our theme this year is Celebrating Resilience and New Beginnings,” he said.
Under the leadership of then-Chairman Wallace Coffey in 1991, the first fair happened at Craterville Park. Coffey said he envisioned the as a way to build self-esteem among the Comanche people.
It succeeded. Over the years, the fair has since moved to the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton, and along the eastern ridge of the Wichita Mountains, and is considered the largest fair in Southwest Oklahoma and brings tens of thousands of people together for events and more to enjoy a slice of Comanche culture.
This year’s fair is bringing two actors from the movie “Prey,” along with a histrionic woman athlete and a “mystery guest” as this year’s celebrities in attendance.
Amber Midthunder and her “Prey” co-star Dakota Beavers will be joined by Janee Kassanavoid, the first Native American woman to win a medal at the World Athletic Championships, who should be on hand for Saturday’s parade through the tribal complex grounds.
An annual highlight is the powwow running from Friday through next Sunday. The on-site dance grounds will pulse with the traditional drum and dance.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
