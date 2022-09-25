dancer

Comanche men’s traditional dancers will return this week to the tribe’s dance grounds for grand entry in the return for the 29th Annual Comanche Nation Fair. The COVID-19 pandemic caused its cancellation for the past two years.

After three years without, the Comanche Nation Fair returns with its kickoff this morning.

This year’s Comanche Nation Fair offers a return of the three-decade tradition of celebrating the Numunu Nation.

