A fury of Thunderbirds swooped into Lawton Saturday morning.
Not the powerful spirit of Native American mythology, nine of the “Retro Birds” from Oklahoma and Texas roosted for a while at the Mattie Beal House, 1008 SW 5th.
Paul Thomas, a member of the Sooner Thunderbird Car Club, said it was an opportunity to show off his old stomping grounds to the 17 members to make the trip. He’s a 1973 graduate of MacArthur High School who now lives in Tahlequah. The choice for the one or two overnight tours is simple, he said.
“We pick out a place in Oklahoma to see and then we go,” he said.
The club, which has been together for about 20 years, boasts members of the many makes of the classic Ford luxury cars. Thomas said the difference between the Thunderbird and, let’s say, a Corvette is that the latter is built to race while the “T-Bird” is built for cruising.
“It’s just a very fun car,” he said.
Thomas said the club members making Saturday’s journey, including friends from the sister club based out of the Dalla/Fort Worth-Metro are in Texas, just all happened to be driving the “Retro Birds.”
Built only between 2002 and 2005, only about 68,000 of this particular style were made before the line was discontinued. Melding the contours of the classic models from the 1950s and 1960s, their modernity makes them more of a cruiser ready for travel and less of an ongoing repair and restoration project.
They offer nostalgia without all the intrinsic maintenance, Thomas said. With most of the club members growing up in the 1950s, they just hit right.
“It’s a nice little throwback car that takes us back to our youth,” he said.
Edmond-based club member Ron Pruitt said there’s a simpler reason why all of Saturday’s road crew were in the more modern models.
“The older ones (Thunderbirds) are home being worked on,” he said.
Pruitt would know. He has a 1960 model at home he’s in the midst of restoring. Retired after a 28 year career in the Army, he said he knows the Lawton/Fort Sill area pretty well.
While working at a mechanic’s shop in Covington during his senior year in high school, Pruitt fell in love. She was a 1959 Thunderbird with a convertible top.
When his boss drove it into the shop, Pruitt said he was offered advice that he took as a mission.
“He said, ‘Rod, this is what you need to go to college,” he said.
Although it took a bit longer, Pruitt said, he made it happen.
“Years later I bought and restored one just like it like I swore I would,” he said.
After selling that one, Pruitt got a 1960 model that’s currently at home and in the middle of a restoration.
Both, Thomas and Pruitt, said it’s just hitting them that their modern versions of the cruising legends are becoming classics in their own rights.
But when the engines kicked back on and the Sooner Thunderbirds took flight to the day’s next destination, they and their drivers and passengers roared fresh into their own modern “American Graffiti” afternoon.