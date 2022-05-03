Donna Schlegel has been a teacher since 1985. She got her start at Southwestern Behavioral Health Center, teaching young children in the mornings and teenagers in the afternoons.
“I loved that job,” Schlegel said. “I would’ve probably stayed there if they hadn’t been talking about not hiring teachers anymore at the time.”
Schlegel left Southwestern and earned her certification as a special education teacher. That’s what she’s done ever since, at various schools in Lawton, usually teaching self-contained special education classes.
On Monday, Classic Chevrolet in Lawton presented Schlegel with its 2022 Teacher Appreciation award, along with a check for $2,500. The award is supposed to be a surprise to the recipient, but Schlegel found out about it before the event, and had some time to invite several members of her family, who gathered to watch her receive recognition for the work she’s done for nearly 40 years.
Jim Marks, a marketing manager who presented the award, said that the award was well earned.
“We had 1,300 nominations in Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas,” Marks said. “Of those, 300 were in Lawton, and several different people nominated Mrs. Schlegel.”
Schlegel said she was fighting back tears during the presentation, having so many people come to show support while she received the award.
“I’m overwhelmed and excited,” Schlegel said. “Having multiple people say these nice things about me today has been so wonderful.”
Schlegel works at Hugh Bish Elementary School in Lawton. She had a cancer scare last year and, in the wake of that, has opted to retire at the end of this year.
“Not that I’ll stay completely out of education,” Schlegel said. “I love doing this too much to not teach at all.”
Schlegel said that she intends to continue to teach part time, possibly continuing to teach the virtual classes she has taken on since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As for the money she received, Schlegel said she’s unsure what she’ll do with it yet, intending to discuss it more with her family.
“My boss told me I’m not allowed to spend it on school stuff, so I haven’t decided just yet,” Schlegel said.