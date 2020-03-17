In accordance with guidance issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), retirement homes, assisted living centers and other long-term care facilities around the state are suspending any visits deemed “medically unnecessary” while Oklahoma tries to contain the spread of COVID-19.
According a press release from Care Providers Oklahoma, visits will be limited to “appointments with doctors or other medical practitioners as well as hospice service providers.”
Many local facilities, from BrookRidge to Brentwood and Willow Park to McMahon-Tomlinson have either already taken such precautions or are putting these measures into place today after having restricted visitation hours and policy already.
Kendi Wartley, assistant administrator at Willow Park Health Care Center, said she and her staff began putting these policies into place prior to the end of last week. And while the COVID-19 might be something we have never seen, these scenarios are the type of thing her staff trains for.
“We were actually already prepping for this through our infection control policy and procedures,” Wartley said. “It’s something we’re all prepared for, the training has already been put in place, it’s just that we’re now doing daily training.”
Despite no face-to-face contact, some of the facilities are still allowing drop-offs and deliveries of supplies and food. But it still means residents are unable to receive visits from loved ones. As an alternative, many care facilities are allowing residents to use iPads equipped with video call apps like FaceTime and Google Duo.
Volunteers and volunteers at these facilities also are instructed to have minimal social contact with residents. Ricky Coleman, administrator for McMahon-Tomlinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, said his facility has canceled all outside activities with visiting groups, including those from schools, churches and pet therapy organizations. He also said the facility is limiting social interaction between volunteers and residents to one-to-one and making sure their visits are brief. He said it’s better to be safe than sorry, especially because people older in age are more susceptible to the virus.
“This is different because of the numbers that have initially come out and the death rate being so significantly higher even than the flu, especially with older and elderly people,” Coleman said. “Because our residents live so close to each other, the occasional flu or stomach bug is pretty common. But this moves far more quickly.”
The guidance also calls for care facilities to “restrict communal activities inside” the facility. This has led to residents being fed individually rather than communally, as well as the cancellation of many social events within the center. Wartley said that even though the precautions have nixed activities like bingo nights, the staff is still trying to find ways to keep morale up.
“We’ve put bingo cards on our residents’ doors and are playing games that way,” Wartley said. “This is different in terms of what our residents are able to do, but our staff is trying to stay ahead in terms of making sure they stay positive.”
Facilities like Willow Park also are trying to step ahead when it comes to sanitation. Every person who enters must do a health screening at the door, and residents who do leave the building and return are monitored closely.
At McMahon-Tomlinson, everybody is sanitized upon entry and exit, and staff members are routinely screened throughout the day, especially before and after encountering residents. And while the precautions seem aggressive, most seem fine with them, knowing that prevention of further spread is the top goal.
“Really, (the residents are) very understanding,” Coleman said. “They watch the news, they read the paper. They know what’s going on, they understand we’re doing this for their welfare.”