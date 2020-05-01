The City of Lawton is hoping to entice some of its employees to retire.
City Council members unanimously approved a proposal Tuesday that will set a voluntary retirement incentive program into place for employees who are eligible for normal or early retirement. The bottom line: the city will pay the first year of health care premiums for employees who indicate their plans to retire by May 15.
Human Resources Director Dwayne Burk said the program is similar to one offered by the city in 2016, when city leaders also faced a challenging budget in terms of dealing with the effects of dropping revenue.
Burk said that in normal circumstances, city employees are permitted to keep city health insurance when they retire, but are responsible for paying the premiums (as city employees, the city covers the employee share of health premiums). Burk said the city will pay the premiums for a full year, an incentive that would coax some employees into retiring. That would be a cost savings for what is expected to be a difficult budget year in 2020-2021.
“Most employees eligible to retire are at the top of their pay plan,” Burk said.
City administrators estimated it would cost them $7,687.32 per year per employee to cover a year of premiums for pre-Medicare employees, or $5,275.32 for an employee eligible for Medicare.
Employees would be offered the option of asking the city to pay their health care premiums for a full year, or receiving the equivalent of a year’s worth of premiums as a lump sum payment.
To participate, employees must provide written notice of their plans to retire by May 15 (although the city manager also has the option to extend the incentive enrollment window by 90 days). That notice would require the employee to retire by July 1 (the beginning of the next fiscal year), or be placed on terminal leave prior to July 1, but with a retirement date sometime within the 2020-2021 year. Terminal leave is the accrued value of an employee’s untaken vacation and sick leave.
The proposal would save the City of Lawton the cost of a salary for each employee who takes retirement; the higher the pay, the greater the savings. Financial staff members estimated the city will save 75 to 90 percent of each retiree’s annual salary.