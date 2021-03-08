A bill approved last week by the Oklahoma Senate will help attract retired educators back into the profession, addressing a severe teacher shortage, supporters say.
Senate Bill 267, by Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, authorizes former teachers to return to the classroom for three years with no earnings cap as long as they were retired as of July 1, 2020, and have been receiving retirement benefits for at least one year and not been employed by any public school during that time. Under current law, retired teachers can only be paid up to $15,000 a year, but Pemberton said his bill would allow school districts to determine educator pay.
“This important legislation extends the exemption we passed in 2017 to provide a meaningful pathway for retired teachers back to the classroom as we continue facing a significant teacher shortage. It expired last year, so it’s imperative that we get this signed into law and back on the books,” Pemberton said. “Although positive steps have been taken to reduce Oklahoma’s teacher shortage, many districts are still struggling to find qualified educators to fill teaching positions as student enrollment continues to climb. This will again welcome these outstanding professionals back to the classroom without restricting their pay.”
According to the Oklahoma State School Board Association, there were nearly 600 teaching vacancies at the beginning of the 2019 school year.
The bill now proceeds to a House committee.