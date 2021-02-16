I wanted to take the opportunity of this massive snow storm and bitter cold to pass on a part of my personal history and the story of many soldiers of the Cold War era. I want to do it today because these kinds of conditions (driving snow and sub-zero wind chill) are exactly what I lived and worked in for several years of my life.
Go outside bundled up as best you can and stay there for 15 minutes, an hour, thru the daylight hours, through the night and for the next week or two weeks. Surround yourself in 52 tons of frigid steel moving at 15 mph into a 30 mph headwind in near zero visibility toward an ill defined enemy border with no GPS and with compasses that don’t work surrounded by that much steel.
Eating frozen canned rations that, if you were lucky, you heated up standing in the exhaust of an 1800 hp Diesel engine while sucking in the fumes. If unlucky, you put the frozen cans inside your multiple layers of clothing and up under your armpits or, in emergency down your pants and into your crotch. Water was scarce and normally from snow melted in your helmet or canteen over the engine block.
At night we sometimes drew up in a “laager” which was a circle of 5 (platoon), 17 (company) or 52 (battalion) tanks with our main guns and heavy armor plating facing outwards. Fueling came from trucks that met us at the laager. Before anyone could go to sleep, all tanks had to be fueled (Diesel on your hands at zero or below is like a blow torch — it instantly give you a freeze burn). At best we might get 3 hours sleep per night and even that was dangerous since you slept on the ground (inside the tanks was even colder than the frozen ground) and if you covered up with your shelter half and it snowed, you could not be seen in case there was an “Alert” during the night and the tanks were moved around. We lost people who were run over because the were”snow-covered lumps” on the ground.
These were the realities and truths of the “Cold War”. That political term was turned in operational reality by those suffering through days, weeks and months of weather like today’s. Don’t ever forget that. I won’t and it probably explains why I have such a fetish for my hot tub, warm climates and ensuring that my family has good food, warm clothing and shelter.
B.Don Sullivan, US Army Retired, Lawton