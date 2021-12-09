A reunion has been set for 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 102 SW 7th, Lawton. Anyone who attended or worked at Cleveland Elementary School between the years 1981 and 1994 is invited to attend. Avery Hall a former janitor invites everyone to attend and share warm memories of their time at the school.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victim of Lawton police shooting identified
- Prison inmate killed on birthday, awaiting commutation
- Woman accused of spitting in the face of the law ... again
- Man accused of ongoing sexual abuse of girl
- Jealous rage blamed for assault of romantic rival
- Man bound over for trial for sexual abuse of teen
- Tillman County teen now 'America's National Teenager'
- Lawton school board incumbents file for re-election
- Stephens County man slated for April 2022 trial for child rape allegation
- Slap shots and smiling faces: hockey in the park