Local clothing and footwear retailers are preparing and hoping for a lot of customers willing to spend big bucks on the annual tax free holiday.
From Friday through Sunday, no sales tax, whether it’s state, local or municipal tax, will be charged on a variety of clothing and footwear less than $100 across Oklahoma.
“Sales were higher before COVID, but it has picked up continuously since then,” Cayce Vickers, manager of JCPenneys in Central Plaza in Lawton, 200 SW C, said about the annual tax free holiday. “Clothing is coming back.”
Jessica Ryans, general manager at Maurices, another clothing store in Central Plaza, is worried after Dillard’s closed in August 2020.
“I hope with all the stores that have closed that we still get a lot of traffic. Last year was really big for us,” she said.
Across Maurices, Ally Williamson, who manages The Buckle, reported 40 percent more traffic on last year’s tax free holiday compared to normal weekends. She especially hopes for people from the smaller towns around Lawton to visit Central Plaza and The Buckle.
School clothing is one of the driving sales factors for the retailers in Lawton.
“Number 1 priority is that we know the dress codes of the schools,” Williamson said.
Vickers said that the end of school uniforms in Lawton encouraged more individual styles, which in turn drives sales. And once the children are back in school, they pick up what their friends are wearing, which then drives sales even more, she explained.
According to her, flares and denim are big trends right now. Wide legs instead of skinny legs, and especially among boys, active wear is picking up more and more. That’s an impression she shares with Ryans, who said that her store “completely restocked denim.”
“The ‘90s are starting to come back,” Ryans said.
But also in clothing stores that aren’t located in Central Plaza, retailers hope for good sales, such as in CitiTrends, 4415 Cache Road.
“It’s usually very busy,” Anna Nunier, one of the managers, said.
Some stores are trying to attract even more customers with additional discounts, such as JCPenneys with its mystery sale. At checkout, a random discount is immediately applied. Although it’s not clear yet in what range those discounts will be, they have been between 30 percent and 50 percent in the past, according to Vickers.