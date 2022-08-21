Five years ago, in a corner of a storeroom at the Holy City of the Wichitas, a mural was found, lying in a puddle of water.
When Ron Jarvis, president of the Holy City board, saw the huge mural unfurled, he knew something needed to be done with it.
“It’s 20 feet wide, it was folded, rolled up, and sitting in a puddle of water, so it was in bad shape,” Jarvis said.
The mural was a grand, 20-foot rendition of the Holy City, featuring bison in the foreground and the hills and mountains of the refuge in the background. Left to the elements, the mural was faded, and there were several spots where paint was missing, having dried and cracked off of the canvas.
Jarvis knew, just from looking, that the restoration would be an expensive undertaking, so he and the other board members opted to hang the mural in the back of the unused Walloch Museum, to let it dry and await a chance to restore it.
“I didn’t dare try to do anything with it until I had a price on how much it might cost to restore it properly,” Jarvis said.
Jarvis began looking for a price estimate after the mural had hung for a few years, and eventually got a quote he could work with: for both restoring and framing the piece, the price tag would be $30,000.
“Now I had a number to work from,” Jarvis said. “So I started applying for grants to get it done.”
The McMahon Foundation awarded a grant in March for the amount needed, and a new problem presented itself. Who could restore such a large work?
Jarvis started at Gill’s Framing in Lawton, where owner Chris Gill told him that she didn’t have the resources needed to frame such a large piece. She did, however, offer to try to find someone who could, eventually finding Tim Francis with Framemasters, based in Edmond.
Francis said that he could build a frame for the piece, but that he couldn’t restore it.
“I’m in the framing business, not the restoring business,” Francis said. “But I thought I knew someone who could.”
Francis approached Peggy Van Witt, with Van Witt restoration in Overland Park, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City. Van Witt had previously worked on several large murals, including the Missouri Capitol murals in Jefferson City. Each of those were about 40 feet wide, double the size of the one from the Holy City.
“Large restoration work like this is pretty specialized,” Van Witt said. “I think we’re the only ones in a four-state area that do it.”
Francis brought the mural to Van Witt’s studio personally, worried that shipping it would cause further damage. It arrived at the studio rolled and wrapped, and when Van Witt saw it unfurled, she knew she’d taken on quite a job.
“I’ve seen some that were in worse condition, believe it or not,” Van Witt said. “But this was pretty bad.”
The damage to the mural was extensive, covered in decades of dirt and dust, and water damaged badly in spots. Van Witt cleaned it first, then set about putting on “fills” before beginning to paint over missing sections.
“You can’t just paint over something like this, because if you do, because the paint we use will be different from what was used originally, you’ll see it,” Van Witt said. “If you do a barrier varnish, and paint on top of that, it’ll work.”
Van Witt kept the mural for a few weeks before giving it back to Francis, who again transported it personally back to his shop — and back to The Holy City soon after.
The new problem was how to frame the mural.
Given the size of the mural and frame, building it in Edmond and transporting it to The Holy City would not be possible. Instead, the mural’s frame would need to be built in the museum where it would hang.
On Thursday, Francis and a team of four others — the whole staff of the Framemaster studio — arrived at the Walloch Museum with the restored mural, two 10-foot sections of wooden canvas, and several metal bars that would serve as the skeleton of the frame. The building process took several hours, with a brief stop in the middle to visit a local hotspot, Meers Store and Restaurant.
“They made me promise that if I was going to make them all come down here, I had to take them to Meers for lunch,” Francis said.
The mural will be the centerpiece of the Walloch Museum when it reopens, with an unveiling of the restored piece coming soon after. Jarvis said that he didn’t have a solid date yet, but that the museum, closed for several years, would open soon.
“It’ll probably be about a month,” Jarvis said.