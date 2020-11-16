Oklahoma's bars and restaurants must close by 11 p.m. each day, beginning Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt said.
The requirement is part of COVID-19-related mandates that also will require all employees of state agencies to wear masks in most settings, beginning Tuesday.
Stitt referenced Oklahoma's rising COVID-19 cases when announcing requirements for restaurants and bars, requirements that have the support of the Oklahoma Restaurant Association. Those requirements require closure of in-person dining for restaurants (drive-through and curbside delivery may continue) and of bars by 11 p.m. each day. In addition, tables, seats and booths must be at least 6 feet apart or be separated by partitions that are cleaned regularly.
Beginning Tuesday, all state employees must wear masks while in common areas or when they are around people at work, a provision that covers all 33,000 state employees who fall under Oklahoma's executive branch. Masks also will be required for anyone visiting a state building. Stitt said he will ask legislative leaders to impose the same requirements inside the State Capitol.