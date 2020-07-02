A Lawton restaurant has closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Firo Fire Kissed Pizza, 3902 Cache Road, issued a statement Tuesday informing the public of the local location’s temporary closure. The business was made aware on Monday of the employee’s testing positive for the coronavirus and immediately had the employee self-isolate at home.
According to the statement, Firo is working with the local office of the State Department of Health for guidance through the process.
The exposure followed extra-precautions Firo had in place as part of its daily protocols. This includes having employees pre-screened and completing temperature checks upon shift arrival as well as wearing masks and gloves. The company also increased its cleaning procedures, installed sneeze guards and improved in-store communication and processes, according to the statement.
During the temporary shut down, all employees who may have had contact with the affected worker will be tested for COVID-19. There will also be thorough cleaning and sanitization efforts in the restaurant.
Firo will remain closed until able to safely open back up again, the statement reads.
On Wednesday, the State Department of Health reported the state gained 355 cases of the virus, pushing the total to 14,112 with two new deaths reported.
There were 408 total cases in Comanche County with 366 recovered. Of those cases, Lawton has recorded 325 cases with 298 reported recovered and all five county deaths.