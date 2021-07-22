Residents and others who haul their debris to the city landfill will have to cover their loads with tarps, under a new provision set Tuesday by the City Council.
The decision to strengthen an existing requirement to secure loads of debris came just before council members split on a proposal to implement requirements for residential household and bulk debris, with the group ultimately voting 5-4 (the mayor broke the tie) to table any action on those new provisions and penalties for six months.
But, the council was unanimous in its decision to require all debris transported to the city landfill on South 11th Street to be further secured to prevent debris from blowing out of the vehicle.
It wasn’t the first time the council has looked at the idea, but members dropped it after discussing it in December 2019. Then, as now, the problem is debris that falls from such loads, especially along the arterial that is the major route to the landfill’s front entrance.
Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said city code already requires such loads to be secured to prevent debris from “becoming loose, detached or in any manner a hazard to other users of the highway.” Vehicles who arrive at the landfill with unsecured loads are charged an additional $25 fee as penalty. But, city officials said that “secured” wording isn’t enough to control problems.
Wolcott said the tarping requirement would help lessen problems and also may help landfill operations to become more efficient; one person is assigned each Monday and Friday to clean up debris along South 11th Street, a task that may ease now that Lawton is able to use inmate work crews again (a practice suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic).
The new provision states that no one will be allowed to operate a vehicle with any load of trash on a city street “unless said load is secured and covered so as to prevent the blowing, falling, leaking or escaping of any portion of said load from the vehicle and becoming a hazard to other users of the roadway or a nuisance to the community.”
Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson asked about a “tiered approach” to the ordinance, perhaps a warning for the first violation then charges foradditional violations. City Manager Michael Cleghorn said he would recommend that city staff look “at a more gentle approach first,” then stricter enforcement.
In response to a question, Cleghorn said the ordinance is directed toward wind-blown debris that ends up along an arterial or in residential neighborhoods, rather than complaints about construction debris hauled in farm trailers and other open-style vehicles. Council members said they have complaints from constituents about construction debris hauled in open trailers that allow some items, such as nails, to fall into the road.
Cleghorn also confirmed city staff would continue its education campaign on solid waste provisions, to include the covered load requirement that will go into effect in 30 days. Johnson said that would address a long-standing problem the city has when implementing new regulations.
“We fail to have proper education,” she said, adding the city must spend the next 30 days educating the public about the new provision.
While council members unanimously approved the new tarp provision, they didn’t get to vote on a related idea proposed by Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk: disband the council’s solid waste committee. If approved, it would have been the second council study committee disbanded Tuesday (the first was the council’s hotel-motel tax committee).
City Attorney John Ratliff said the council couldn’t vote on Burk’s proposal because it wasn’t included in the council agenda, as the hotel-motel tax committee proposal was.