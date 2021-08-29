The City of Lawton is implementing a new program in September designed to reward residents who comply with city regulations on household trash and bulk debris.
The short version: follow the rules and you get to enter a virtual drawing to win one year of free solid waste collection.
The new program, which begins Wednesday, stems from a City Council directive in July that city staff do a concentrated education campaign before implementing new fees on residents who don’t follow regulations related to their weekly household trash in polycarts and placement of bulk debris for that once-a-month program. City staff wanted to begin implementing those fees; the council ultimately decided to delay implementation for six months for the education campaign.
“I just feel like we need some time to educate the people, in stickers, in water bills, in PSAs, newspapers and any way we can,” said Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman, adding while council members want residents to do the right thing, residents need to know exactly what that is.
City staff has been using multiple methods to educate residents about the rules of solid waste, adding this initiative for a year of free service to reward those who are complying. City staff calculated the annual cost of refuse collection is $225 for residents. The year of free service is being covered by a donation from Arvest Bank, said Tiffany Martinez Vrska, community relations director for the City of Lawton.
“This is a fun way to educate the community and simultaneously say ‘thank you’ to community members who have worked through recent operational transitions with us,” she said.
The solid waste September initiative will allow active utility account holders to virtually enter a drawing between Oct. 1-8, if no violations have occurred regarding solid waste collection at their residence during September.
To enter, participants must be age 18 or older, a resident of Lawton and have an active utility account with the city. In addition, the City of Lawton staff must be able to verify the person entering the drawing did not receive any tags, labels or documented warnings of waste collection violations at the address they enter, during the month of September. Only one entry per household is allowed.
Those interested in entering the drawing must so do online in accordance with instructions that will be posted to the city’s website Oct. 1-8.
The name of the winner will be drawn in October and that person will be contacted by city staff via telephone. Once contacted, the winner must produce an active utility bill and form of identification to the city within five business days. The name on the utility bill and the ID must match. Winners will be contacted only three times in three business days for confirmation of the $225 credit to their utility bill. If unsuccessful, another winner will be drawn.
The credit will be applied to the account in January.
Rules governing residential and curbside bulk collection and details of the September initiative are available on the City of Lawton web site: www.lawtonok.gov.