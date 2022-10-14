Barbara Pickthorn and Mary Lara don’t like a City of Lawton proposal to reduce the park space behind them.
And, Alan Putney isn’t happy with plans to close a city park named after his grandparents.
The three were among the residents who attended the city’s third parks meeting, sessions being held with constituents in every City Council ward to explain what officials want to do with the parks in their area. After staff recommendations are compiled with residential suggestions, they will be forwarded to the council for a final decision on exactly how many of the city’s 76 parks and open spaces will be deleted from city inventory or returned to open space, as part of an effort to better focus city resources.
Recommendations outlined Thursday for the six city parks in Ward 8 would keep two, convert two to “natural” areas maintained by the drainage maintenance division, and repurpose the six acres contained in the adjoining Crystal Hills and Bly’s Pointe parks at Southwest Delta Avenue and Southwest 79th Street. Crystal Hills Park is the oldest, located directly behind residences along Delta Avenue, with the Bly’s Pointe acreage abutting that park to the west.
Parks and Recreation Director Christine James, explaining the staff’s rationale, said there is no street access to the parks and there is only minimal playground equipment.
That wasn’t always true, said Pickthorn and Lara, explaining that once upon a time, the park contained swings, a merry-go-round and a backstop heavily used by youth sports teams practicing in the open, flat field. Pickthorn said there also is an informal path through the park that provides a good walking and hiking area for the neighborhood.
“It was used quite a bit,” she said of the park, adding the space isn’t maintained as well as it once was. “I’d hate to see it go away.”
Lara, noting her home backs onto the park, said the area has long been a popular recreation area for neighborhood youths, important for an area with a high number of home-schooled children.
“You would see kids walking constantly, in and out,” she said, adding that for homeschooled students, “that’s their recess area.”
James said the staff proposal is to reduce the size of the park, potentially keeping most of the 3.6 acres identified as Crystal Hills Park and allowing the 2.4 acres in Bly’s Pointe Park to be privately developed.
Putney has a sentimental attachment to his park, the 15.4-acre Putney Park at 6302 NW Elm. The staff proposal is to remove playground equipment and turn the entire tract (which is a natural drainage way) over to drainage maintenance.
The park is named after Putney’s grandparents. He said he grew up in the area and has fond memories of activities there, including the fishing that neighborhood children enjoyed in what was a large pond.
“I’d hate to see it turned away,” he said. “I’d hate to see the name fade away.”
Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren offered a suggestion at what else could be done with the tract: converting it to a natural area for wildlife and vegetation that could be called Putney Wilderness Area.
City staff also recommends transferring Country Club West Park, 15 NW Compass, to drainage maintenance because it also is located in a drainage way. The 1.4-acre Eva McNally Memorial Park at 6541 NW Columbia would remain a park.
So will Lee West Park at Southwest 67th Street and Lynnwood Avenue, now 10.6 acres after the City of Lawton received some adjacent land from Lawton Public Schools. The park has some amenities, including the popular Thunder basketball court, and James said the site has been identified for extensive upgrades in the city’s new parks master plan. Conceptual designs already exist, highlighting activities such as walking trails, a spray park and parking.