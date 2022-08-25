Some Lawtonians have concerns about City of Lawton plans to locate its new mass transit transfer center on Railroad Street.
An update on the project was presented to the City Council Tuesday, but council members took no action, beyond a notation by Mayor Stan Booker that some concerns had been expressed during the presentation that Community Services Director Janet Smith said was intended only as a report to update the council on exactly where the project is.
City officials have been exploring the idea of an indoor transfer center for years — the idea actually dates to LATS’ launch in 2002. Plans had begun for the site of the old Lawton police department at Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard, but council members rejected the site in 2019 because of concerns the bus station would conflict with upgrades planned for downtown, to include the new Lawton Farmers Market and upgrades in Ned Shepler Park.
City planners and transit officials now support Railroad Street as the new site, and Smith said plans are proceeding with that site in mind. The transfer center — what non-transportation officials would call a bus terminal — would be located on the west side of Railroad Street between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues, across from the Lawton Public Safety Center. A larger complex housing the bus maintenance yard, parking, fueling depot and administrative offices would be built on the east side of Railroad Street, south of Southwest D Avenue.
David Tyler, a long-time LATS rider who also taught his grandson to use the system, said he likes the idea of using the old police station site.
Tyler said the Railroad Street site is not convenient, explaining Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard is near Lawton Public Library, the restaurant Burgess’ Grill and Central Plaza. He also said what he noticed as a long-time LATS rider is that many passengers are mothers with small children, handicapped residents and the elderly, and it is not safe for those riders “to leave the transfer center at Railroad and go where they need to go in downtown Lawton.”
“The old police station: that is the perfect location,” he said, adding council members are hampered by a problem. “None of you will ride the bus.”
Phil Kennedy, owner of Comanche Lumber at Southwest C Avenue, had another concern: conflicts between buses going into the transfer center and delivery trucks arriving at his business. Kennedy said there already has been some challenges presented by the new public safety building conflicting with Railroad Street traffic, and he fears that will increase as buses turn off Railroad Street. He also opposes plans to close Southwest B Avenue at Railroad Street, saying that street is the main route into the area for his trucks.
“I ask you to consider that,” he said.
Tim Hushbeck, representing PSO, said PSO also would have concerns about closing Southwest B Avenue, noting the street dead-ends into PSO’s yard.
“Closing B restricts our trucks,” Hushbeck said.
Smith said city and transit system officials are far from making final decisions, adding part of the process will include public hearings to solicit input. She said the process would have to begin with action to direct Guernsey to craft design plans, and that step hasn’t been taken yet.
Smith said one of the driving factors for Railroad Street is the terminal’s location across from the public safety center, which houses Lawton Police Department and the firefighters of Fire Station No. 1.
She said transit officials also are trying to move beyond the concept of a transfer center, referring to the site as “more of a Grand Central Station idea” as they work toward plans to make fixed bus routes more attractive to riders. Lawton also is exploring the idea of “zero emissions,” to include plans to transition some diesel buses to electric. Smith said that would mean installing charging stations at the transfer center, something PSO has said will be easy to do on Railroad Street.
Smith said conceptual designs for the complex include open space on Southwest A and Southwest B avenues, sites suitable for retail opportunities.
“We’d like people who are not riding a bus to take advantage,” she said, of plans that could include coffee or sandwich shops.
There are other things to consider beyond designs.
Smith said the City of Lawton owns almost all the land at Southwest D Avenue, but Lawton Urban Renewal Authority owns only about one-third of the tract between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues. That means negotiations to buy private property, she said.