LATS transfer center

A westbound LATS bus passes along West Gore Boulevard, just north of what some City of Lawton officials are recommending as the site for a mass transit transfer center. That site, along Railroad Street across from the Lawton Public Safety Center was the topic of discussion Tuesday at the City Council meeting.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Some Lawtonians have concerns about City of Lawton plans to locate its new mass transit transfer center on Railroad Street.

An update on the project was presented to the City Council Tuesday, but council members took no action, beyond a notation by Mayor Stan Booker that some concerns had been expressed during the presentation that Community Services Director Janet Smith said was intended only as a report to update the council on exactly where the project is.

Recommended for you