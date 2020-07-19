Not long ago, masks were attire worn only by criminals, superheroes and professional wrestlers. Children don them to gather treats from willing participants during Halloween.
But outside those circumstances, it was rare to see them worn in public. Now it’s almost a fashion faux pas, in some circles, to not wear one.
“I think Americans are gravitating toward a greater tendency to wear masks,” said sociologist Chris Garneau, associate professor of sociology at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. “As it becomes clearer that we have to deal with the pandemic and that it’s not going to go away on its own, Americans are likely going to follow suit. Keeping the country open is going to require far more people to consistently wear masks in public.”
Masks also make communication more difficult by hiding the lower part of the face. The social obscurity might be hard to take at first, with some people seeking different types of coverings that don’t hide their faces. Garneau acknowledges that this may be an issue, but for now he doesn’t have an answer.
“Mask-wearing seems strange and even frightening for some individuals, he said. “At a psychological level, humans use facial expressions to gauge how to go about interactions. Psychological and sociological research shows that pair-bonding requires facial attraction cues that primarily come from face-to-face interactions. How do those psychological cues get triggered if we are all wearing masks? I know there are clear masks that allow others to see expressions, although I can’t speak for their effectiveness.”
{span}But do they work? How do they work?{/span}
Douglas Drevets, OU’s Chief of Infectious Diseases, said a mask acts as a filter, blocking particles that go in and out of the mouth and nose. That includes fluid droplets that can transport the virus. Viruses don’t float around alone; they fly out in droplets of moisture that can be captured by common fabrics such as a mask.
“Remember you don’t inhale a virus,” Drevets said. “You inhale the droplets that (the virus is) contained within. It’s not simply a virus that’s up there. (Viruses) are generally on a droplet of fluid of different sizes.”
Melanie Curry, epidemiologist for District 5 Region Health Department that covers 10 counties in Southwest Oklahoma, including Comanche, agreed with Drevets and said masks primarily protect the people around the individual wearing the mask by catching droplets before they get in the air. These masks work as a barrier to catch droplets of fluid that contain the virus and keep it from spreading through the air.
“Masks work by creating a physical barrier between your mouth and nose, and therefore your lungs, and the air,” said Curry. “Masks primarily protect others from catching COVID-19 from whoever is wearing the mask, but they also provide a small measure of protection for the wearer and depending on the type of mask.”
How are people reacting to them?
For Lawtonians, the issue of wearing a mask is a divisive one. While most don’t want to wear one or see the need to, many will if it means keeping others safe, including vulnerable family members.
“I don’t like them, but I choose to wear them in public, and common areas at work because it’s required,” said Tina Harmon of Lawton. “I wear it for others, myself, and because I want to spend time with my mom, who is a bit past 80.”
For Rebecca Hutchinson-Smith, whether a mask is required can influence where she shops.
“I wear one because my employer requires it,” Hutchinson-Smith said. “But when I go out I do not wear one. I social distance and if a business requires one upon entry, I just choose not to shop there.”
Suzy Salas of Lawton doesn’t see this as a long-term issue but will continue wearing a mask for the time being.
“It won’t be a ‘new normal’ for me — not permanently,” Salas said. “But I will continue to wear one at certain places or crowds, when I think it’s feasible to protect myself and others.”
Are they here to stay?
“You know predictions are hard to make, especially about the future,” Drevets said. “My guess is that this is the new normal for now. My hope is once we have a vaccine available that’s shown to be safe and efficacious that it will be in high supply and a lot of people will avail themselves of it. Then we can develop what is known as ‘herd immunity’ so that the virus just can’t sustain itself. I think we have to plan that we’re in this for the long haul and if it ends up being a shorter haul, we can all be thankful.”