Patterson Park 1

A sign marks Patterson Park, located in Southwest Lawton. City officials changed their minds Thursday about recommending closure of the park, after residents argued the site was important and well used.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Ward 5 residents successfully argued Thursday to keep one of their parks.

Residents were attending one of the parks meetings being coordinated by City of Lawton staff to explain their recommendations for parks across the city, as part of a plan to pare down the city’s inventory so city staff can better focus resources on those that remain. Thursday’s meeting was centered on the 14 parks in Ward 5, and one of the few parks targeted for repurposing — meaning, removing it from use as a park — was Patterson Park, a 1.3-acre tract west of Southwest 28th Street between Southwest H and Southwest I avenues.

