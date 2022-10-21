Ward 5 residents successfully argued Thursday to keep one of their parks.
Residents were attending one of the parks meetings being coordinated by City of Lawton staff to explain their recommendations for parks across the city, as part of a plan to pare down the city’s inventory so city staff can better focus resources on those that remain. Thursday’s meeting was centered on the 14 parks in Ward 5, and one of the few parks targeted for repurposing — meaning, removing it from use as a park — was Patterson Park, a 1.3-acre tract west of Southwest 28th Street between Southwest H and Southwest I avenues.
City officials describe the tract as a pocket park, meaning park space almost entirely surrounded by houses with limited street access. Staff’s recommendation: remove the playground equipment there, then declare the tract surplus and offer it for sale at auction.
It wasn’t just residents who opposed that idea, although several members of the neighborhood did argue the park space is heavily used by surrounding residents and by youth from nearby Cleveland Elementary School.
Mike Scott said the recreation space is important.
“That’s an area that needs a park,” he said, adding Patterson is the only park in that square mile section of town. “It is an oasis.”
Scott said the park is heavily used by families, especially on weekends, and if anything, the city needs to enhance the amenities there. But, Scott said adjacent families aren’t the only patrons. He said he is involved in a men’s ministry project, and that group has used Patterson on several occasions to host well-attended community gatherings.
Several men said the park is among several in the community — Francis Curb and Union parks are others — that their men’s ministry groups use to host community events. Some said while local churches are willing to lend their properties to such free community events, those events are better attended when they are held on neutral ground. Don Thomas said residents who won’t attend a block party at a church will come to one held in a park.
Brent Yarbrough said his men’s group had adopted the park in 2019, as part of the City of Lawton’s Adopt a Park campaign, but he wasn’t sure if that designation was still in place. He said Patterson Park is important for the same reason other similar parks are: they are in poverty-stricken zones where outdoor recreation places are important “and we recognize that.”
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk the city staff would make the recommendation to rejuvenate the Adopt a Park program as a means of keeping some park space that otherwise might be designated for disposal. Noting Patterson Park is used “more than it would appear,” Burk said city staff would change its recommendation and ask the City Council to keep the site as a park.
One woman whose house backs onto Patterson Park said her children play there all the time, as do other children, and the park’s proximity is why she chose her home.
“It would be a hole in our neighborhood, for sure,” she said about closing the park.